Listen: Scheana Shay of VANDERPUMP RULES Sits Down on 'Bravo's Hot Mic' Podcast

The podcast is hosted by Emmy-Nominated Executive Producer, Alex Baskin.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 4 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

Listen: Scheana Shay of VANDERPUMP RULES Sits Down on 'Bravo's Hot Mic' Podcast

Episode three of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast hosted by Emmy-Nominated Executive Producer, Alex Baskin, is out now featuring Scheana Shay of  “Vanderpump Rules” and Jeremiah Smith, Executive Producer of “Vanderpump Rules.”  

Watch a preview of the episode below. Audiences can sign up and access the full episode at BravoTV.com/Podcast.  

“Bravo's Hot Mic” is available now through a paid subscription ($3.99/month) on your preferred podcast service with new episodes released bi-weekly. To sign up for access to the show and listen to an exclusive preview, sign up now at BravoTV.com/Podcast

Alex Baskin has produced more than 50 shows and currently serves as an executive producer of multiple series, including Bravo's “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “Vanderpump Rules” and E!'s “Botched.” 

Watch a preview here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the New DUNE: PART TWO Trailer With Zendaya & More Photo
Video: Watch the New DUNE: PART TWO Trailer With Zendaya & More

The saga continues as Denis Villeneuve embarks on “Dune: Part Two,” with Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka,” “Call Me by Your Name”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Malcolm & Marie,” “Euphoria”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”), Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter,” “Hairspray”). Watch the video!

2
Millie Bobby Browns DAMSEL Gets Netflix Release Date Photo
Millie Bobby Brown's DAMSEL Gets Netflix Release Date

Netflix has announced the premiere date for Millie Bobby Brown’s DAMSEL. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the film was written by Dan Mazeau. Watch the video teaser trailer video now!

3
TIME BOMB Y2K Documentary to Debut on HBO This Month Photo
TIME BOMB Y2K Documentary to Debut on HBO This Month

Entirely composed of archival material, the film features “the Millennium Bug Man,” Peter de Jager; the “Y2K Czar,” John Koskinen; early tech giants Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates; computer programmers; pop culture icons such as Busta Rhymes and Matt Damon; plus survivalists televangelists, militia leaders, and Christian extremists.

4
CHOIR Docuseries Coming to Disney+ in January Photo
CHOIR Docuseries Coming to Disney+ in January

Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Danny Trejo Stars in Action-Packed Western THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOMEDanny Trejo Stars in Action-Packed Western THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME
Listen: Scheana Shay of VANDERPUMP RULES Sits Down on 'Bravo's Hot Mic' PodcastListen: Scheana Shay of VANDERPUMP RULES Sits Down on 'Bravo's Hot Mic' Podcast
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Blitz Bazawule Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' & More Musical Moments From the FilmInterview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Blitz Bazawule Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' & More Musical Moments From the Film
Keith Urban, Jelly Roll & More to Perform on THE VOICE FinaleKeith Urban, Jelly Roll & More to Perform on THE VOICE Finale

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MOULIN ROUGE!
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
WICKED