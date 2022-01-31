Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Emma Laird

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Emma Laird, who is quickly establishing herself as one to watch with her powerful performances as an actress on the rise. She was most recently recognized by Variety as one of the "Ten Brits To Watch" in 2021.



Laird can currently be seen as a lead in the Paramount + series Mayor of Kingstown opposite Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest. The series, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Antonie Fuqua, follows the McLusky family - power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. She plays Iris, a dancer who uses her charms to her benefit, until those charms are used against her. The series will drop on the streaming platform November 14th, 2021.



Emma began her acting career starring in various short films, including Florence Kosky's In Conversation With A Goddess which was a an official selection at Shorts On Tap X Time Out London in 2019.

