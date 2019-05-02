Lionsgate Announces TWILIGHT Live-to-Film Concert World Tour

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced the launch of the Twilight live-to-film concert world tour, marking the latest iconic studio IP to be adapted into an international live-to-film event. "Twilight" is the first film of Summit Entertainment's wildly successful franchise that grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office, adapted from author Stephenie Meyer's runaway bestseller book series that sold more than 120 million copies around the world.

"We're thrilled to launch another live-to-film tour in the footsteps of our Hunger Games and La La Land international concert events," said Lionsgate SVP of Global Live and Location-Based Entertainment Jenefer Brown. "The combination of author Stephenie Meyer's brilliant storytelling, Carter Burwell's musical genius, and a truly legendary underlying film and book, property will continue to expand the world of "Twilight" and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world."

The "Twilight in Concert" world tour will debut in Brazil in August, followed by stops in Australia and the UK. The event will feature a full orchestra performing multiple Academy Award®-nominated Carter Burwell's original film score timed to a screening of "Twilight," the first film in the historic multibillion-dollar franchise.

"Twilight is a mesmerizing and action-packed modern-day love story set in the town of Forks, Washington. When new transfer student Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) meets the mysterious Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and discovers that Edward is a vampire, a forbidden secret, their lives turn upside down in a fight to preserve their love. The film adaptation was directed by Catherine Hardwicke from a screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg and starred Stewart, Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

The "Twilight in Concert" tour joins a series of live-to-film concerts touring internationally based on Lionsgate properties, including "The Hunger Games in Concert" and "La La Land in Concert," with more than 125 performances in 25 countries to date.





