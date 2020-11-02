Lily James, Shazad Latif & Emma Thompson Will Star in WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?

Jemima Khan wrote the script and will produce the film.

Lily James, Shazad Latif, and Emma Thompson will star in the upcoming romantic comedy "What's Love Got To Do With It?"

Jemima Khan wrote the script and will produce the film, according to Deadline.

The film is described as a cross-cultural rom-com is about love and marriage and is set between London and South Asia.

Latif stars on "Star Trek: Discovery" as Ash Tyler.

Lily James graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2010. Her breakout film role was the iconic 'Cinderella' in Disney's award-winning worldwide hit adaptation directed by Kenneth Branagh. She's best known for starring in "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (Universal)" alongside Meryl Streep, playing 'Young Donna'.

In the 2000s, Thompson starred in many extremely successful films including the HARRY POTTER film series, WIT, LOVE ACTUALLY, ANGELS IN AMERICA, NANNY MCPHEE, STRANGER THAN FICTION, LAST CHANCE HARVEY, MEN IN BLACK 3, and BRAVE.

