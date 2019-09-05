Lily James Joins Carey Mulligan's DIG

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Lily James is in final talks to join period drama "Dig," also starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes.

Based on a true story and set at the turn of World War II, "Dig" focuses on a widow (Mulligan) with a hunch that her land contains buried riches, something that proves true. She then turns her property into an archeological site.

Mulligan plays the widow, Edith Pretty, while Fiennes is Basil Brown, a local archeologist who works with her only to see himself pushed aside by museum curators.

James will play an archeological student named Peggy Preston. When she works at the dig, she becomes disillusioned by the many domineering men but finds friendship with Pretty and Brown.

James starred most recently in "Yesterday." She's also known for her star-making turns in "Baby Driver" and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." She starred on the West End with her "Cinderella" co-star Richard Madden in "Romeo & Juliet."





