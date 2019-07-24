Lifetime Movies Network to Premiere Two New Thrillers This August

LMN dials up the heat with back-to-back Friday night premieres with the thrillers A Lover Scorned starring Emilie de Ravin (Lost), debuting on August 2 at 8pm ET/PT, followed by Deadly Influencer starring Anne Dudek and Abby Ross on August 9 at 8pm ET/PT.

A Lover Scorned

Starring Emilie de Ravin, Leo Howard, Martha Hamilton, Jeffrey Vincent Parise

Friday, August 2 at 8pm ET/PT

Trapped in a loveless marriage, Brooke (de Ravin, Once Upon a Time) begins an affair with Jake (Howard, G.I. Joe), a young, hotshot insurance-agent. Their tryst turns deadly when the pair hatch a plot to murder Brooke's husband Stephen (Parise, Supernatural) and cash-out on his life insurance policy. But when Jake begins to reveal his sociopathic tendencies, Brooke is forced to play the game of ultimate deception or become a victim herself. A Lover Scorned is executive produced by Leslie Greif. Producers are Alex Kerr and Eric Tomosunas. Roland Joffe directs from a script written by Leslie Greif and Nicholas Kazan.

Deadly Influencer

Starring Morgan Taylor Campbell, Abby Ross, Anne Dudek

Friday, August 9 at 8pm ET/PT

Skylar (Campbell, Death of a Cheerleader) is obsessed with managing the social media "influencer" careers of her fellow high school classmates and will stop at nothing to achieve her goals, including murder. After eliminating the most popular girl in school, Skylar turns her sights on Jessica (Ross, Once Upon a Time), the NEW GIRL in class who is also an up-and-coming fashion blogger. But Jessica's mother Lynn (Dudek, The Flash) suspects that Skylar is dangerous and must do ALL THAT she can to protect her daughter. Deadly Influencer is executive produced by Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry and Pierre David. Curtis Crawford directs from a script written by Stephen Romano.

