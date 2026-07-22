Leslie Jones Visits LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Discuss ROAST MY RENTAL

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Leslie Jones stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS at NBC Studios to promote ROAST MY RENTAL, sharing a story about bees invading one of her rental properties that became a highlight of the episode. The comedian and actress brought her signature energy to the segment, walking host Seth Meyers through the chaotic details of the infestation.

Jones appeared on the show in connection with ROAST MY RENTAL, the project listed alongside her name in the episode's guest lineup. The bee story served as a comedic centerpiece of her visit, illustrating the kind of unpredictable situations that appear to be central to the premise of the project she was there to discuss.

Jones was one of several guests featured across the week's run of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS. Her Tuesday appearance was part of a packed schedule that also included Jo Firestone, who appeared in connection with SEX ON MURDER ISLAND, on the same episode.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Jones was among a range of guests booked for the July 21 through July 28 run of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, a week that also included Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rosie O'Donnell, and Common.

More on NBC Studios Recent Articles Matt Damon Shares His Family's Reaction to Argentina's World Cup Final Run on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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