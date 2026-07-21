JJerome87 Performs 'Mr. Alligator' From Debut Solo Album on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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JJerome87, the artist known as a member of the British band alt-J, brought his solo material to THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW with a live performance of MR. ALLIGATOR, a track drawn from his debut solo album, The Canyon. The clip presents the song in a full live setting, giving daytime television audiences a direct look at the sound of his first record released under his own name.

The performance featured a full band configuration, with session musicians supporting JJerome87 on stage. Drums were handled by Samson Jatto, bass by Rocco Ehresmann, and keys by Tania Iljasova, while backing vocals were provided by Kersha Bailey, Vicky Akintola, and Yvonne Park. The production was directed and edited by Jon E Price, with Morgan Spencer serving as director of photography and Darcy Wallace as creative director.

MR. ALLIGATOR serves as a showcase for The Canyon, JJerome87's debut solo effort, which marks a distinct step outside his work with alt-J. The Kelly Clarkson SHOW appearance offered a broad national platform for the record, presenting the material to a daytime audience that may be encountering his solo work for the first time.

Audio mix, mastering, and front-of-house duties for the performance were handled by Lance Reynolds, with Josh Sinclair serving as monitor engineer. The visual production was processed through Cinelab Film Lab, with color work by Danyal Kadir.

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