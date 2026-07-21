Derek Hough Visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Discuss DANCING WITH THE STARS

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Derek Hough sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about his ongoing work with the DANCING WITH THE STARS franchise, covering his roles as a judge on both DANCING WITH THE STARS and the spinoff series DWTS: THE NEXT PRO, as well as a nationwide tour currently underway.

Hough is a six-time Mirrorball champion, a distinction that established him as one of the most decorated competitors in the history of DANCING WITH THE STARS before he transitioned to the judging panel. His presence on two concurrent DWTS productions reflects the franchise's expansion beyond its flagship series.

During the conversation, Hough addressed what audiences can expect from the new season of DANCING WITH THE STARS and spoke to his involvement with DWTS: THE NEXT PRO, a spinoff that extends the competitive dance format in a new direction. The nationwide tour he discussed adds a live performance dimension to his current slate of commitments alongside his television work.

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