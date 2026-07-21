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Patricia Clarkson stopped by THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW to talk about a packed stretch of work that has her more than ready to stay home for a while. The actress described her experience filming Martin Scorsese's new movie on location in Europe, calling the shoot both wonderful and intense, and spoke about sharing the set with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Clarkson discussed the demands of the European production in some detail, conveying genuine enthusiasm for the project alongside an honest acknowledgment of how taxing the experience was. With filming wrapped, she told the show she is looking forward to spending the rest of the summer on her couch, a sentiment she delivered with clear relief.

Beyond the Scorsese film, Clarkson also addressed her role in the second season of RANSOM CANYON, the series in which she stars. The conversation took a lighter turn when she reminisced about childhood family road trips to Niagara Falls, offering a personal aside that rounded out the segment.

More on The Kelly Clarkson Show Recent Articles Patricia Clarkson Talks Martin Scorsese Film and RANSOM CANYON on KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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