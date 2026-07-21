Statement Arts Founder Liza Talks NYC Nonprofit Mentoring Underserved Kids on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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Liza, founder and artistic director of Statement Arts, appeared on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW to discuss the New York City-based nonprofit's mission to nurture artistic talent in underserved young people. The segment features Liza explaining how Statement Arts offers free programs designed to mentor the next generation of leaders through the arts.

Among those spotlighted in the segment is Valentina, an 11-year-old participant whose involvement with Statement Arts illustrates the organization's direct impact on young people in the city. Liza described how the nonprofit's programming is structured to provide access to artistic training for kids who might not otherwise have those opportunities.

The segment closes with a surprise for Statement Arts, though the nature of that moment is best experienced by viewing the clip in full. The appearance gives the organization a national platform to raise awareness about its work and the communities it serves in New York City.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW has recently featured a range of guests and community-focused segments, including coverage of the annual MURDER, SHE WROTE festival in Mendocino, California, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

More on The Kelly Clarkson Show Recent Articles Patricia Clarkson Talks Martin Scorsese Film and RANSOM CANYON on KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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