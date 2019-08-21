Lena Dunham Signs First-Look Deal With HBO

Variety reports that Lena Dunham has signed an exclusive first-look deal with HBO through her brand new production company, Good Thing Going.

Good Thing Going will produce a series surrounding Rachel Williams, a former friend and victim of Anna Delvey, the millennial grifter who posed as a wealthy German heiress. Dunham and journalist Collier Meyerson will write the series.

The studio will also produce "Generation," a comedy from seventeen year old Zelda Barnz. The series "follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community."

"As a producer, my only goal is to give other artists the chance to be as noisy and honest as I've been," said Dunham. "I'm firmly of the believe that we grow together when we allow each other to be as messy and complex in our art as we are in our lives. I'm so excited to be leading Good Thing Going with a group of close collaborators who share my hunger for getting hooked on new voices and perspectives."

Lena Dunham is most famous for creating, writing, producing, and starring in "Girls," an HBO drama that ran for six seasons. She recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Read the original story on Variety.





