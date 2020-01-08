Legendary Will Adapt GUN, WITH OCCASIONAL MUSIC for Television

Deadline reports that Jonathan Lethem's book "Gun, With Occasional Music" will be adapted for television.

Johan Renck, of "Chernobyl" fame, is on board to direct and executive produce with David Flebotte.

In the novel, evolved animals are part of society, the government placates its citizens with free mind-numbing drugs, and the police monitor people by their karma levels.

The protagonist is Conrad Metcalf, a down-and-out PI on a loser of a case. His last client - a prominent doctor - just turned up dead, and in order to clear his name and stay out of the deep freeze, the PI works for free to get to the bottom of it all. Turns out there is no bottom to this one, though, and Metcalf soon finds there's nothing simple about this murder. Matt King and Robert Atwood will oversee for Legendary Television.

