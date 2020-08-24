Leftfield Pictures, Dennis Quaid to Produce SAVING DENNIS QUAID

The actor recently rescued a cat - also named Dennis Quaid - from a shelter in Virginia.

According to Deadline, Leftfield Pictures and Dennis Quaid have teamed on a new unscripted television series called "Saving Dennis Quaid."

The actor recently rescued a cat - also named Dennis Quaid - from a shelter in Virginia. The show will follow the adoption process.

Quaid is known for his recent television role on "Goliath," along with film roles in "A Dog's Purpose," "The Parent Trap," "Innerspace," and more.

"I've been lucky enough to be associated with the wonderful world of pets through my involvement in recent films. And while I've traditionally been more of a dog person, when I heard that 'Dennis Quaid the Cat' was in peril, I knew I had to act quick. It's been amazing to see the public's response to our little pet adoption, and during a difficult year for all of us, I'm glad it offered some levity and brightness. I'm very much looking forward to sharing kitty Quaid's story with viewers and listeners in these new projects," said Quaid.

