Latino Public Broadcasting's VOCES Presents BUILDING THE AMERICAN DREAM

The documentary will premiere on September 15!

Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB) today announced that the new VOCES special, "Building the American Dream," premieres Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS Video app. Produced and directed by Chelsea Hernandez, "Building the American Dream" tells the powerful story of immigrant construction workers fighting for justice in an industry rife with exploitation.

"Building the American Dream" takes viewers to Texas, the site of a massive construction boom heralded as the "Texas Miracle." Its dirty secret: the abuse of immigrant workers. The film captures the rise of a workers' movement, fighting widespread construction industry injustices - from non-payment of wages to deadly work conditions.

Grieving their son, who died a heat-related death on a construction site, the Granillo family campaigns for a much-needed safety law that would allow workers 10-minute breaks for every four hours of labor. Claudia and Alex, a Salvadoran couple, are skilled electricians owed thousands in back pay who fight for their children's future. And Christian, a bereaved son, hopes to protect others from his family's preventable tragedy. Through their stories of courage, resilience and community, the film reveals eye-opening truths about the hardworking immigrants who build our American Dream.

"We're proud to present this timely documentary about Latino essential workers who are advocating for more equitable working conditions," said Sandie Viquez Pedlow, executive director of LPB and executive producer of VOCES. "As we hear about the Latino workers whose jobs are considered essential and are bearing a disproportionate burden during this pandemic, this film is a stark reminder of all the Latinos who work in dangerous conditions to keep our nation running during good times and bad."

"Building the American Dream" is a production of Panda Bear Films in association with Latino Public Broadcasting. Major funding was provided by the Ford Foundation, Tribeca Film Institute, Firelight Media, Seed & Spark, Adaptive Studios, City of Austin, BAVC National Mediamaker Program, Austin Film Society, Marcy Garriott, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and is a presentation of Austin PBS.

