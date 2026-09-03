Last-Minute Labor Day 2026 Deals to Include DKNY, Oscar de la Renta, Lapcos

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There's still time to take advantage of Labor Day savings before the long weekend officially wraps. For any last-minute shopping roundups, standout deals are available from brands like Floatley, DKNY, NEOM Wellbeing, Haverhill and more, spanning a range of RTW, beauty, jewelry, home and lifestyle brands.

2026 Labor Day Sales

Brand: Australian Gold

Dates: Aug 31 to Sept 7

Sale: 15% off all Suncare and After Sun items.

Brand: Oscar de la Renta

Dates: 8/31 - 9/8

Sale: 40% off select product on Belk

Brand: DKNY

Dates: 8/31 - 9/8

Sale: 40% off select product on Belk

Brand: Lapcos

Dates: 8/25-9/8

Sale: 30% off sitewide

Brand: NEOM Wellbeing

Dates: 9/3-9/8

Sale: Buy 2 Get 1 Free across Sleep - Includes all full-price Sleep SKUs. Excludes pre-discounted sleep bundles, kits and starter packs. Code: SLEEPFAVES

Brand: Jadu Beauty

Dates: 8/24-9/9

Sale/Code: Free travel duo with purchase of Shampoo and Conditioner, Code: JADUBEAUTYDUO; Free travel duo with $100 purchase, Code: JADUBEAUTY100; 15% off any bundle purchase, Code: JADUBEAUTY15

Brand: Golden Child Skin

Dates: 9/2-9/9

Sale: 15% off sitewide

Brand: Floatley

Dates: 9/2-9/8

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Brand: Kindred Bravely & Storq

Dates: 8/31-9/8

Sale: Buy one, get one 60% off sitewide (includes clearance). Can mix & match and the second item is 50% off. Gift cards and brands we love items are excluded

Brand: Garnet Hill

Dates: 9/4 - 9/7

Sale: Additional 25% off of sale

Brand: Hurley

Dates: 9/2 - 9/7

Sale: Up to 80% off sale

Brand: Mac Duggal

Dates: 9/1-9/7

Sale: 60% off sale styles

Brand: Ola Azul

Dates: 9/4 - 9/8

Sale: up to 70% off on selected styles

Brand: Scotch & Soda

Dates: 9/2 - 9/7

Sale: Up to 80% Off Sale and Archive

Brand: Robert Talbott

Dates: 9/3 - 9/7

Sale: 25% off

Brand: PatPat

Dates: 8/24 - 9/7

Sale: 10% off when purchasing 3 items, 15% off when purchasing 5

Brand: Haverhill

Dates: 8/28-9/7

Sale: 25% Off the entire site + $50 Off for New Email/SMS Subscribers

Brand: Frontgate

Dates: 8/25-9/3

Sale: Up to 75% off Everything* + Additional Savings on Clearance (exclusions may apply); Outdoor Sets 15% off + Free Shipping; 30% off Outdoor Rugs; 30% off Outdoor Kitchen & Bar Carts; Up to 60% off Outdoor Seating

Brand: Grandin Road

Sale: 8/27-8/31 - Labor Day Sale, up to 70% off Outdoor, 25% off Everything Else, Free Shipping on Halloween; 9/1-9/6 - Labor Day Sale, 25%-75% off Sitewide, Free Standard Shipping; 9/7-9/9 - Labor Day Sale, 25%-75% off Sitewide, Free Shipping (All methods - this includes white glove and truck delivery), Additional 50% off Clearance

Brand: Garnet Hill

Dates: 9/4 – 9/7

Sale: Additional 30% off of sale

Brand: Ballard Design

Dates: 9/1 – 9/8

Sale: Up To 75% Off In-Store and Online + Free Shipping

Brand: MISSION

Dates: 9/4- 9/8

Sale: 25% Off sitewide (Excludes last chance, OTG Towels and mystery boxes) and 40% off boonie hats, vented performance hats and hoodie towels

Brand: S'well

Dates: 9/2 - 9/8

Sale: 30% Off Sitewide

Brand: ALLSWIFIT

Dates: 8/12-9/12

Sale: select styles up to 20% off.

Brand: beek

Dates: 9/3 - 9/8

Sale: Slides Under $200 (Pelican, Songlark, Sugarbird); Plus Up to 40% Off Sale Styles

Brand: Bruno Marc

Dates: 8/24 - 9/29

Sale: Up to 40% Off

Brand: Dream Pairs

Dates: 8/12-9/12

Sale: select styles up to 20% off.

Brand: Franco Sarto

Dates: 9/2 - 9/7

Sale: Labor Day Up to 70% Off Select Styles; Free shipping on $99+; Prices as marked; VIPAccess members get early access + additional 15% off (Sept 1)

Brand: FRANKIE4

Dates: 9/4 - 9/7

Sale: Select styles up to 60% off with prices from $98

Brand: LifeStride

Dates: 9/2 - 9/8

Sale: Up to 50% sitewide

Brand: NORTIV 8

Dates: 8/12-9/12

Sale: select styles up to 20% off.

Brand: Sarah Flint

Dates: 8/28-9/8

Sale: 20% off sitewide on best sellers that never go on sale

Brand: TOMS

Dates: 9/2 - 9/8

Sale: Up to 75% off Select Styles

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