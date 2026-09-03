Last-Minute Labor Day 2026 Deals to Include DKNY, Oscar de la Renta, Lapcos
Discounts include suncare savings on Australian Gold and 40 percent off select styles on Belk.
There's still time to take advantage of Labor Day savings before the long weekend officially wraps. For any last-minute shopping roundups, standout deals are available from brands like Floatley, DKNY, NEOM Wellbeing, Haverhill and more, spanning a range of RTW, beauty, jewelry, home and lifestyle brands.
2026 Labor Day Sales
Brand: Australian Gold
Dates: Aug 31 to Sept 7
Sale: 15% off all Suncare and After Sun items.
Brand: Oscar de la Renta
Dates: 8/31 - 9/8
Sale: 40% off select product on Belk
Brand: DKNY
Dates: 8/31 - 9/8
Sale: 40% off select product on Belk
Brand: Lapcos
Dates: 8/25-9/8
Sale: 30% off sitewide
Brand: NEOM Wellbeing
Dates: 9/3-9/8
Sale: Buy 2 Get 1 Free across Sleep - Includes all full-price Sleep SKUs. Excludes pre-discounted sleep bundles, kits and starter packs. Code: SLEEPFAVES
Brand: Jadu Beauty
Dates: 8/24-9/9
Sale/Code: Free travel duo with purchase of Shampoo and Conditioner, Code: JADUBEAUTYDUO; Free travel duo with $100 purchase, Code: JADUBEAUTY100; 15% off any bundle purchase, Code: JADUBEAUTY15
Brand: Golden Child Skin
Dates: 9/2-9/9
Sale: 15% off sitewide
Brand: Floatley
Dates: 9/2-9/8
Sale: 20% off sitewide
Brand: Kindred Bravely & Storq
Dates: 8/31-9/8
Sale: Buy one, get one 60% off sitewide (includes clearance). Can mix & match and the second item is 50% off. Gift cards and brands we love items are excluded
Brand: Garnet Hill
Dates: 9/4 - 9/7
Sale: Additional 25% off of sale
Brand: Hurley
Dates: 9/2 - 9/7
Sale: Up to 80% off sale
Brand: Mac Duggal
Dates: 9/1-9/7
Sale: 60% off sale styles
Brand: Ola Azul
Dates: 9/4 - 9/8
Sale: up to 70% off on selected styles
Brand: Scotch & Soda
Dates: 9/2 - 9/7
Sale: Up to 80% Off Sale and Archive
Brand: Robert Talbott
Dates: 9/3 - 9/7
Sale: 25% off
Brand: PatPat
Dates: 8/24 - 9/7
Sale: 10% off when purchasing 3 items, 15% off when purchasing 5
Brand: Haverhill
Dates: 8/28-9/7
Sale: 25% Off the entire site + $50 Off for New Email/SMS Subscribers
Brand: Frontgate
Dates: 8/25-9/3
Sale: Up to 75% off Everything* + Additional Savings on Clearance (exclusions may apply); Outdoor Sets 15% off + Free Shipping; 30% off Outdoor Rugs; 30% off Outdoor Kitchen & Bar Carts; Up to 60% off Outdoor Seating
Brand: Grandin Road
Sale: 8/27-8/31 - Labor Day Sale, up to 70% off Outdoor, 25% off Everything Else, Free Shipping on Halloween; 9/1-9/6 - Labor Day Sale, 25%-75% off Sitewide, Free Standard Shipping; 9/7-9/9 - Labor Day Sale, 25%-75% off Sitewide, Free Shipping (All methods - this includes white glove and truck delivery), Additional 50% off Clearance
Brand: Garnet Hill
Dates: 9/4 – 9/7
Sale: Additional 30% off of sale
Brand: Ballard Design
Dates: 9/1 – 9/8
Sale: Up To 75% Off In-Store and Online + Free Shipping
Brand: MISSION
Dates: 9/4- 9/8
Sale: 25% Off sitewide (Excludes last chance, OTG Towels and mystery boxes) and 40% off boonie hats, vented performance hats and hoodie towels
Brand: S'well
Dates: 9/2 - 9/8
Sale: 30% Off Sitewide
Brand: ALLSWIFIT
Dates: 8/12-9/12
Sale: select styles up to 20% off.
Brand: beek
Dates: 9/3 - 9/8
Sale: Slides Under $200 (Pelican, Songlark, Sugarbird); Plus Up to 40% Off Sale Styles
Brand: Bruno Marc
Dates: 8/24 - 9/29
Sale: Up to 40% Off
Brand: Dream Pairs
Dates: 8/12-9/12
Sale: select styles up to 20% off.
Brand: Franco Sarto
Dates: 9/2 - 9/7
Sale: Labor Day Up to 70% Off Select Styles; Free shipping on $99+; Prices as marked; VIPAccess members get early access + additional 15% off (Sept 1)
Brand: FRANKIE4
Dates: 9/4 - 9/7
Sale: Select styles up to 60% off with prices from $98
Brand: LifeStride
Dates: 9/2 - 9/8
Sale: Up to 50% sitewide
Brand: NORTIV 8
Dates: 8/12-9/12
Sale: select styles up to 20% off.
Brand: Sarah Flint
Dates: 8/28-9/8
Sale: 20% off sitewide on best sellers that never go on sale
Brand: TOMS
Dates: 9/2 - 9/8
Sale: Up to 75% off Select Styles