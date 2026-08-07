Lainie Kazan to Receive Legacy Award at Cinecon 62 Film Festival

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Lainie Kazan will receive a Legacy Award at the 62nd Cinecon Classic Film Festival, honored for her role in MY FAVORITE YEAR during a program running from September 3rd through September 7th at the Landmark Nuart Theatre in West Los Angeles. The award will be presented by her friend and co-star Anne De Salvo on opening night.

Other celebrities attending include past honorees Pat Boone and Gigi Perreau, plus special guests Anne De Salvo, Teresa Ganzel and Kevin Kwan. Awards will be presented at film screening events at the Landmark Nuart Theatre in West Los Angeles, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

Cinecon Classic Film Festival president, Stan Taffel says: 'Film enthusiasts, archivists, and collectors of rare films come to this festival every year as a gathering place for shared joy in discovering curated selections with a lineup of beloved classics, iconic silent films, and hidden Hollywood gems.'

Cinecon 62 attendees will experience many rarely screened early silent and sound films presented along with a variety of Special Programs including the Cinecon fan-favorite retrospective 'Kinecon,' which is celebrating its 10th Anniversary and features rare moments from live television captured on film before the advent of videotape. Vendors will be selling rare memorabilia in the lobby of the theatre all weekend.

Press call time is 30 minutes prior to celebrity arrival. Celebrity appearances are subject to availability.

Highlighted Event - Opening Night

Thursday, Sept. 3rd @ 6:00 PM: Lainie Kazan / MY FAVORITE YEAR

Award Presented by Friend & Co-Star, Anne De Salvo

Other Celebrity-Driven Film Programs at Cinecon 2026

Friday, Sept. 4th @ 4:00 PM: Nancy Kwan / THE MAIN ATTRACTION

Award Presented by Nancy's Cousin, Kevin Kwan, Author 'Crazy, Rich Asians'.

Saturday, Sept 5th @ 6:15 PM: Barbara Eden / ALL HANDS ON DECK

Award Presented by Co-Star & Past Cinecon Honoree, Pat Boone

Sunday, Sept 6th @ 6:00 PM: Anna Maria Alberghetti / THE STARS ARE SINGING

Award Presented by Members of the Alberghetti Family

Additional Highlights

Friday, Sept. 4th @ 7:00PM: Nancy Kwan Book Signing

Saturday, Sept. 5th @ 10:00AM: PARIS IN THE SPRING / Bob Baker Marionettes

Saturday, Sept. 5th @ 10:30AM: PUPPETOON PRESENTATION / Arnold Liebovit

Saturday, Sept. 5th @ 3:10PM: KINECON AT CINECON / 10th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, Sept. 6th @ 2:00PM: JAZZED / Jack Cole Presentation with Debra Levine

Monday, Sept. 7th @ 11:30AM: REUNION IN RENO / Gigi Perreau, Special Guest

About Cinecon

Cinecon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating classic films. The Cinecon Classic Film Festival brings together film lovers from around the world to enjoy a unique selection of movies and special programs. Cinecon has been dedicated to preserving and showcasing unusual films that rarely see public screenings since 1965. For the complete schedule and more information, visit cineconfilmfest.org.

Kazan is one of four Legacy Award recipients at this year's festival, joining Nancy Kwan, Barbara Eden and Anna Maria Alberghetti, with additional appearances expected from past honorees Pat Boone and Gigi Perreau. The festival will also present its Kinecon retrospective, marking its 10th anniversary, along with additional screenings and a lobby marketplace for film memorabilia throughout the weekend at the Nuart Theatre.

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