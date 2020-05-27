Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Deliver The Weather Channel 'Rain On Me' Forecast

This morning Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande surprised viewers of the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network, The Weather Channel, with a fun programming alert.

In the midst of The Weather Channel's morning show, AMHQ, meteorologists and hosts Jim Cantore, Stephanie Abrams and Jen Carfagno were joined by some special guests.

Decked out with The Weather Channel umbrellas to protect them from "rain," Gaga and Grande posed as the two newest members of The Weather Channel's trusted meteorologist team to promote their duet, Rain On Me. The stars pulled lyrics from their new song to discuss the "rain" they were experiencing in Los Angeles, which turned out to be-not so naturally-part of today's forecast.

Watch below!

The programming alert will be re-airing throughout the day on The Weather Channel.

