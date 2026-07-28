Lacey Chabert Discusses Her New Hallmark Series PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA

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Lacey Chabert stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about her new Hallmark limited series, PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA. The appearance gave viewers a look at Chabert's latest project, with the conversation centered on the new series and what audiences can expect from it.

The segment kept its focus on the show itself, with Chabert speaking about the series as her latest venture with Hallmark. The conversation offered a glimpse into the limited series and the experience of bringing the project to screen.

Much of the discussion centered on the premise and appeal of PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA, giving viewers a sense of what drew Chabert to the project. The talk-show format allowed for a casual, conversational look at the new title.

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