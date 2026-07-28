Lacey Chabert Calls Filming Christmas Movie at Disney World a Dream Come True

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Lacey Chabert described filming her new holiday movie at Disney World as a dream come true during a recent appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Chabert spoke with the hosts about the experience of shooting inside the theme park for her upcoming film, Holiday Ever After.

The conversation centered on what it was like to bring a Christmas movie production into the Disney World setting, with Chabert reflecting on the novelty and personal significance of working in such an iconic location. She walked the hosts through her reaction to landing the project and getting to film there.

Chabert kept the discussion focused on Holiday Ever After itself, sharing details about the shoot and what audiences can expect from the film once it arrives. The appearance offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the Disney World setting shaped the production.

The segment gave viewers of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK a preview of the holiday film ahead of its release, with Chabert's enthusiasm for the project driving much of the conversation.

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