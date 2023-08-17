LOVE AFTER LOCKUP to Return to WE tv For New Season In September

WE tv announced TODAY that Love After Lockup, the original groundbreaking installment of the popular franchise returns with a brand new season on Friday, September 15 at 9PM ET/ 8PM CT with 10 must see 90 minute episodes. New episodes of LOVE AFTER LOCKUP will also be available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Tuesday.

Love After LOCKUP follows seven new couples including five fan favorites from LOVE DURING LOCKUP as they discover more love, new doubts and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. Our couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever sharing their emotional journey as they continue to find true love beyond prison walls.

MEET THE COUPLES:

Melissa & Louie (Atlantic Highlands, NJ)

Melissa and Louie were first introduced in LOVE DURING LOCKUP and met in high school and she’s pined over him for 20 years. His overbearing mother, Donna, wants Louie to move into his old bedroom in Atlanta because she believes her watchful presence can thwart a downward spiral into addiction. Meanwhile, Melissa is determined to move her sweetheart to New Jersey. Melissa’s family questions why a beautiful and successful woman would be in a relationship with someone who is incarcerated. His mother is not the only woman that Melissa fears as Louie is a huge flirt. After being locked up for a decade will this free bird make up for lost time?

Britney & Kerok (Richmond, VA)

Love During Lockup’s Britney and Kerok met in prison while Kerok was transitioning. Britney was released 9 months ago and has lived with Kerok’s family since her own family does not support her choices. Kerok’s mother and brothers have not seen him since he has transitioned. Will they be welcoming and supportive of Kerok’s choice?

Raneka & Asonta (Smyrna, GA)

When we first met Raneka on Love During Lockup, she moved her daughters to Georgia to start a live with Asonta. However suspicious calls from his Auntie and requests for a $3,000 bond for release at the 11th hour, pushes Raneka to hire a private detective to find out the truth. Will this love last?

Brittney & Andy (Rome, GA)

When Andy and Brittney’s love story began on Love During Lockup, Andy an ex-cop, fell in love with Brittney who was serving 1 year in prison. Andy made the decision to move five hours away from his family to be closer to Brittney. With Andy’s support, Brittney hopes to rebuild relationships with her children. Will Brittney be able to rebuild her relationship with her children or will she have to choose?

Chelsea & Michael (Richwood, OH)

Chelsea found Mikey on an inmate pen pal Facebook group and their relationship blossomed as we saw on the most recent season of Love During Lockup. Mikey learned sign language to communicate with Chelsea endearing him to her and her family, except for her father. Will Chelsea’s past fractured love affairs keep her from getting close to the man who swears to love and protect her?

Joynomi & Redd (Farmington, NM)

Joynomi and Redd have been together for seven years and they’ve never met in person. Their relationship has been marked by a series of trials and tribulations. The couple took a devastating blow when Joynomi made the mistake of cheating on Redd resulting in an unexpected pregnancy. Will the two be able to rebuild their trust and commit their lives to one another? Meanwhile Redd’s mother does not hold any ill will towards Joynomi and understands that a woman has needs. Although she has not met Joynomi in person, she will not hold back if she feels the two are not a match.

Sharae & Anthony (Schenectady, NY)

The born and raised New Yorker, Sharae met Anthony when they were teenagers. The young love ended swiftly when Anthony cheated on Sharae. The couple reconnected years later and planned a prison wedding which was cancelled when Sharae found out Anthony was still married. Although heartbroken, Sharae decided to stay with Anthony and lied to her family, claiming they are currently married. On top of hiding secrets from family members, Sharae will have to fight Anthony’s mom for his attention. Will the overbearing mom be too much…or will the ladies from Anthony’s past get the best of him?

Love After LOCKUP is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Sophie Mallam and Alan Madison. Kate Farrell, VP Development & Original Production, Scripted, Executive Produces for WE tv.