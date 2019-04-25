LOST IN SPACE Season One to be Released on Digital, Blu-ray, DVD June 4

Twentieth Century FOX Home Entertainment presents LOST IN SPACE, The Complete First Season, arriving on Blu-ray™ and DVD June 4.



Set thirty years in the future, this epic reimagining of the original family space adventure ­finds the Robinsons torn off course en route to what they hoped would be a fresh start on a distant space colony. Against all odds, but with endless hope and extensive training, THE FAMILY bands together to survive on a dangerous alien planet.



LOST IN SPACE stars TOBY STEPHENS (Black Sails, Die Another Day) as John Robinson, and MOLLY PARKER (House of Cards, Deadwood) as Maureen Robinson. As the Robinson kids, TAYLOR RUSSELL (Falling Skies) is the strong-willed and confident Judy, MINA SUNDWALL (Maggie's Plan, Freeheld) is the quick-witted and definitive middle-child Penny, and MAX JENKINS (Sense8, Betrayal) is the curious and sensitive Will Robinson. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception, the unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith played by PARKER POSEY (Café Society, Mascots, A Mighty Wind) and the inadvertently charming Don West, played by IGNACIO SERRICCHIO (Bones, The Wedding Ringer). The series is produced by Legendary Television and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold, The Last Witch Hunter). Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serves as showrunner. Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni are executive producers along with Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.





LOST IN SPACE Blu-ray™ and DVD Bonus Features Include:

Deleted Scenes

"No Place to Hide" - Colorized Unaired Pilot Episode from the Original (Blu-ray Exclusive)

Bill and Max: Lost and Found in Space

Bill Mumy Visits the Jupiter 2

Designing the Robot

Sizzle Reel



LOST IN SPACE Blu-ray™ and DVD Specifications:

Street Date: June 4, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.00:1

Audio: Blu-ray™: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DVD: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH

Total Run Time: 551 mins

U.S. Rating: TV - PG

Closed Captioned: Yes





