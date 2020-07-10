LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS Official Soundtrack Now Available On WaterTower Music

WaterTower Music has announced the digital release of the official soundtrack album to Looney Tunes Cartoons. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and, now streaming on HBO Max, Looney Tunes Cartoons is a series of new short-form cartoons starring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters. Featured on the soundtrack are 26 tracks of music created by composers Joshua Moshier and Carl Johnson, that serve as the musical backdrop of the new series.

Both composers, in discussing their participation, shared their passion for the project and honored the legacy of composer Carl Stalling who was the composer for the original Looney Tunes shorts produced by Warner Bros. Stalling was said to have averaged one complete score each week, for 22 years.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Warner Bros. and the Carl Stalling style of animation music for Looney Tunes Cartoons!" composer Carl Johnson enthusiastically explained. "The whole team involved with this show has really put tremendous care, craft and effort into these shorts - from the scripts to THE VOICE acting to the animation and sound effects. I think musically we've been able to honor the tradition and legacy established during the golden age of Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies, while adding some new ideas along the way. It's also a showcase for the amazing studio musicians we have in Los Angeles, who constantly push their playing beyond the bounds of what's possible. I hope these shorts will entertain a whole new generation of cartoon-loving fans!"

Composer Joshua Moshier shared the same exuberance. "Stepping into the rich musical language of Looney Tunes is a true honor and a humbling pursuit, given the brilliant legacy established by Carl Stalling. A great joy for me is partnering with the brilliant animation team led by Pete Browngardt to push the comedy as far as we can while honoring the tradition of classical and popular music in Looney Tunes." He continued, "I'm drawing on sketch comedy influences and my background as a musical improviser to incorporate styles of music that did not yet exist in the Termite Terrace era. It's my hope our new cartoons are a bridge to musical knowledge and appreciation in the same way the classic Looney Tunes are for me."

The Looney Tunes Cartoons Original Soundtrack is now available . The track list is as follows:

Merry-Go-Round Broke Down

Curse of the Monkeybird

Harm Wrestling

Big League Beast (feat. Bugs Bunny)

Firehouse Frenzy

Boo! Appetweet

Bubble Dum (feat. Daffy Duck)

Pain in the Ice (feat. Tweety)

Tunnel Vision

Pool Bunny

Pest Coaster

Rhino Ya DON'T (feat. Tweety)

Buzzard School

Wet Cement

Siberian Sam

Fleece and Desist

Grilled Rabbit

Cactus If You Can

Shower Shuffle (feat. Porky Pig)

Overdue Duck (feat. Daffy Duck)

Vincent Van Fudd

Hare Restoration (feat. Elmer Fudd)

TNT Trouble

Plumber's Quack

Merrily We Roll Along

What's Up, Doc?

