LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Announces 'Live's 4th of July Party'

Every 4th of July is a PARTY ON "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and this year, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will celebrate America's birthday with a show full of music, games and summer fun.

The hosts kick off "Live's 4th of July Party" from a giant flamingo pool float, where they'll be joined by the teen stars from "Stranger Things" - FINN WOLFHARD, NOAH SCHNAPP, CALEB McLAUGHLIN and GATEN MATARAZZO. Rock band O.A.R. will serve as the house band, playing summertime favorites throughout the hour.

Plus, Kelly and Ryan team up with the top male and female competitors from the American Cornhole League, CODY HENDERSON and STACIA PUGH, for a cornhole duel. Also, lucky members of the "Live" studio audience will have the chance to win some exciting prizes by taking part in "Live's 4th of July Games."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories