LIVE Announces AMERICAN IDOL 'Encore' Episode

ABC's iconic competition juggernaut "American Idol" is just three days away from crowning this year's superstar with three remaining contestants vying for one of entertainment's highest honors ... to be THE next American Idol!

In celebration of this moment, "Live" viewers are being given an exclusive special power to raise their OWN voice and bring back one "Idol" finalist to perform on daytime's No. 1 entertainment talk show.

From Monday, May 23, at 9:00 a.m. until Tuesday, May 24, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, viewers can chime in via an online poll to select one finalist to take center stage on "Live." Further details and the link to the online poll will be available on the "Live" website, KellyandRyan.com.

Additionally, the world's next AMERICAN IDOL will perform live on "Live" on Monday, May 23, and THE RUNNER-UP will perform Thursday, May 26.

The 2022 "American Idol" Top 10

Huntergirl

Leah Marlene

Noah Thompson

Fritz Hager

Nicolina

Christian Guardino

Jay

Emyrson Flora

Lady K

Mike Parker

The season finale of "American Idol" airs live coast to coast this Sunday, May 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Gavin Bond