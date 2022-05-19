LIVE Announces AMERICAN IDOL 'Encore' Episode
The The season finale of “American Idol” airs live coast to coast this Sunday, May 22.
ABC's iconic competition juggernaut "American Idol" is just three days away from crowning this year's superstar with three remaining contestants vying for one of entertainment's highest honors ... to be THE next American Idol!
In celebration of this moment, "Live" viewers are being given an exclusive special power to raise their OWN voice and bring back one "Idol" finalist to perform on daytime's No. 1 entertainment talk show.
From Monday, May 23, at 9:00 a.m. until Tuesday, May 24, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, viewers can chime in via an online poll to select one finalist to take center stage on "Live." Further details and the link to the online poll will be available on the "Live" website, KellyandRyan.com.
Additionally, the world's next AMERICAN IDOL will perform live on "Live" on Monday, May 23, and THE RUNNER-UP will perform Thursday, May 26.
The 2022 "American Idol" Top 10
Huntergirl
Leah Marlene
Noah Thompson
Fritz Hager
Nicolina
Christian Guardino
Jay
Emyrson Flora
Lady K
Mike Parker
The season finale of "American Idol" airs live coast to coast this Sunday, May 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.
Photo: ABC/Gavin Bond