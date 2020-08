Other guests who have appeared on LITERALLY! WITH ROB LOWE include Demi Moore, David Spade and more.

In this episode Rob and actor/comedian Dana Carvey discuss poltergeists in Montecito, Mickey Rooney's lost projects, and sleeping in the Lincoln Bedroom.

Plus: Paul McCartney provides a recap of the episode.

