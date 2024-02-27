LIONHEART Sports Documentary Will Debut on HBO in March

The HBO sports documentary THE LIONHEART, directed and produced by filmmaker Laura Brownson (“The Rachel Divide”), debuts TUESDAY, MARCH 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

In 2011, two-time INDIANAPOLIS 500 champion Dan Wheldon, nicknamed “The Lionheart,” died in a horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, shaking the world of motorsports to its core. Ten years later, Dan's two sons, Sebastian and Oliver, follow in their father's footsteps as they work through their loss the only way they know how – getting behind THE WHEEL to race.

THE LIONHEART blends archival footage with vérité storytelling to weave together two distinct narratives: Dan's storied career in the past and the present day lives of Dan's widow Susie and sons Sebastian and Oliver. As Susie grapples with her grief and the responsibility of raising their sons alone, the two boys, ages 12 and 10, take on their father's mantle and enter the world of professional racing.

As an epic sports story unfolds within the ongoing intergenerational family drama, the film explores Susie's dilemma as a mother who questions whether her family's lineage is a blessing or a burden while watching her sons, with the high-risk sport deeply embedded in their DNA, try to reconcile their father's absence by embracing the very sport that took him from them.

Dan Wheldon's widow Susie Wheldon, children Sebastian and Oliver, and father Clive Wheldon; race car drivers and former teammates of Wheldon including Dario Franchitti, Tony Kanaan, Bryan Herta, and Scott Dixon; racing team owners Michael Andretti and Chip Ganassi; and JC Karting team owner Leo Colman.

HBO Sports Documentaries presents THE LIONHEART, a TIME Studios Production and Stardust Frames Production in association with Words + Pictures and XTR. Directed by Laura Brownson; produced by Laura Brownson, Chapman Way, Maclain Way, and Carolyn Craddock; executive produced by Ian Orefice, Loren Hammonds, Rebecca Teitel, Connor Schell, Aaron Cohen, Kristen Lappas, Bryn Mooser, Justin Lacob, and Andy Hsieh. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Bentley Weiner.

Watch the trailer here: