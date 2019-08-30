LGBT Series THE NEW 30 Now Streaming On The ON! Channel

Today The ON! Channel announced that The Emmy Nominated LGBTQ SeriesTHE NEW 30 from Emmy nominated Director Walt Bost will begin streaming on what is being called "the most" diverse streaming service available today.

Set in Los Angeles, THE NEW 30 is a gay web series that follows Elliot and his friends as they begin navigating their 40's and discover that life isn't nearly what they imagined it would be at that age. They thought they'd have everything figured out...only to discover that your 40's is just as crazy, unpredictable and challenging as life in your 30's! There's a lot of drama between these folks, but there's also comedy. It's a dramedy - a cocktail mix of SEX AND THE CITY, LOOKING, SOUL FOOD and THIRTYSOMETHING. And many of the issues that the characters face are relatable regardless if you're gay or not - because 40 is THE NEW 30!

Originally from North Carolina, Walt Bost (Co-Creator, Co-Writer, Director, Executive Producer) has written, directed and edited the award-winning short films HARBINGER and THE HIKE and also the feature film IMMORTAL. In addition, he is a producer and actor (most recently in the feature film CRUSH THE SKULL (Nightfall Award-winner at the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival), having worked on numerous independent films and projects.

As an Emmy-nominated supervising sound editor, Walt's credits include VERONICA MARS, PRIVATE PRACTICE and THE FOLLOWING. He currently works on the CW's iZOMBIE and MTV's FAKING IT.

The ON! Channel proudly host diverse series, films, kids shows, pod casts and original content from people from all walks of life. "Everyone has a voice and a story and it is imperative that everyone feels represented on ON!" stated Maurice W, ON!'s CEO and Founder.

The ON! Channel can be downloaded on all mobile apps and available across all platforms and devices (Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, and smart TVs through Google Play, and Amazon App Store).

For more information:

contact@theonchannel.com

https://theonchannel.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbsGVPTcoNI





