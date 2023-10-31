LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! Debuts on HBO This December After Off-Broadway Run

Leo Reich's first solo stand-up comedy special LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! debuts this December on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Following rave reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and an Off-Broadway run, the special from A24 taped at EartH in London this fall.

Leo Reich, star and executive producer said: “To have been given the opportunity to turn this flamboyant, odd, over-the-top, exhausting show into a comedy special is a dream come true in itself. But to have been able to do it with A24 and HBO is beyond a dream.

Being able to make something with the most creative production house for the most innovative network is a privilege that usually only befalls like, Zendaya. I'm honored that these storied institutions are risking their impeccable reputations by putting their names to my gay little comedy show. God bless them. Their funeral!”

Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, says: “When we first saw Leo, we were so struck by his incredible talent. He is a wickedly funny writer, a spectacular performer, and his musical numbers are nothing short of epic. He goes full force in this special and gives it so many rich layers, MAKING IT such a fun one to watch.”

LITERALLY WHO CARES?!: Hot. Young. Cool. Fresh. Ripped. Hilarious. Groundbreaking. Avant-garde. These are just some of the words that comedian and writer Leo Reich uses to describe himself. In his first HBO comedy special, this self-diagnosed important young mind faces the swirling uncertainty of our collective future, asking the big questions, such as: “Is this helping?", “Am I hot?”, and "No offense guys but literally what is going on?" Treading the line between hilarious stand-up and humorless performance art, LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! blends songs, anecdotes, and anxious non-sequiturs in a valiant attempt to raise awareness about important social and political causes… or something.

About Leo Reich:

Leo Reich is a comedian and writer. His smash debut show “Literally Who Cares?!” was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2022 Dave Comedy Awards, Most Outstanding Show at the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and culminated in an Off-Broadway run in New York and sold-out show at EartH. His TV appearances include “Friday Night Live” (Channel 4), “Late Night Mash” (Dave), “Comedy Central Live” and “Jonathan Ross Comedy Club” (ITV).

Credits: HBO presents an A24 production; written and performed by Leo Reich; directed by Thomas Hardiman; producers, Bríd Kirby and Chris Quaile; executive producers, A24 and Leo Reich; songs composed by Toby Marlow.

