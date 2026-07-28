LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS: Common, Brittany Broski Featured in Clips
Broski discusses interviewing Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway on her podcast and YouTube series.
NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS has released select clips from its Monday, July 27 broadcast, featuring interviews with Common and Brittany Broski alongside the night's monologue and A Closer Look segment. Common spoke about performing at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, recording new music, and his role on the Apple TV show Silo. Broski discussed creating her YouTube series Royal Court, filming her podcast The Broski Report, and interviewing celebrities including Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway.
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Common
Common talks about performing at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, recording new music and starring in the Apple TV show Silo.
Brittany Broski
Brittany Broski talks about creating her YouTube series Royal Court, filming her podcast The Broski Report and interviewing celebrities like Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway.