LALIFF 2021 Will Screen BLURSDAY, a Film Shot During Lockdown In Three Different Countries

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) will be screening Director Sergio Guerrero Garzafox's film Blursday on Saturday, June 5th at 4:00 p.m. PST at TCL's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Auditorium 1. https://laliff.org/

﻿Blursday is a unique and profound film about loss, love and pregnancy shot during the Covid-19 lockdown. A mirror on human behavior told by three real couples, in their own apartments in Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Buenos Aires in a hybrid production shot via Zoom and in person.

The film stars Marimar Vega, Horacio Pancheri, Sarah Chang, Vincent Soberano, Allison Walter and Sam Brittan.

"On Blursday, I wanted to produce a time capsule film, detailing a journey through THE FIRST 100 DAYS of the global pandemic. Following the global theme of "we are all in this together", I created a couple of cinematic rules: To be performed by three couples around the world and to be captured inside their own apartments using computers and phone cameras."

The subject matter ranged from domestic violence to gun control. It also raises deep seated questions as to the idea of bringing children into this new reality.

Sergio Guerrero Garzafox is a USC Film School graduate and two-time Emmy Award winner. He was co-writer, producer and 2nd Unit director of the award-winning feature, A Day Without a Mexican, a banner for the US immigration movement.

Television credits as director and producer include the series Dos Lunas starring Barbara Mori and Leonardo Sbaraglia (FOX), El Vato (NBC Universo), Soccer & Drinks (Imagen Awards finalist) and Gracias Maestros (Emmy Award winner). In addition to directing over 500 commercials for international brands, Sergio made his feature film directing debut in 2019 with Intolerance No More (IWTIFF Winner and Panafest Best Actress), noteworthy for its timely depiction of police brutality in the US. Blursday, Sergio's second feature film as director & producer, is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2021 and screened at LALIFF 2021. Like most of his body of work, this film represents a smart mix of entertainment and social awareness.