The awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, Peacock, and E!. 

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Kylie Minogue & Lainey Wilson To Perform at the People's Choice Awards

The star-studded performer lineup has been revealed for the 2024 “People's Choice Awards,” which will air Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, Peacock and E!. Last week's Grammy Award winners Kylie Minogue and Lainey Wilson will take the stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar to perform their biggest hits. 

Global pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be joining the 2024 “People's Choice Awards” stage after winning her second Grammy for “Padam Padam” (Best Pop Dance Recording) and following the release of her latest album, “Tension.” Minogue's glittering career has seen her amass sales of more than 80 million records worldwide, 5 billion streams and nine #1 albums in the U.K. She's earned three BRIT Awards, two MTV Awards and is the only female artist to score a #1 album in five consecutive decades in the U.K. 

Lainey Wilson, country sensation, and 2024 “People's Choice Awards” nominee for Female Artist of the Year and Female Country Artist Of The Year, will take the stage following her Grammy win for “Best Country Album.” Earning the coveted title of CMA ‘Entertainer of The Year,' Wilson's career has transcended far and wide resulting in over 700 million streams and six no.1 singles. 

As previously announced, this year, the telecast will honor four-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Lenny Kravitz with the Music Icon Award. He will also take the stage for a multi-song performance celebrating his legendary music catalog. The 2024 PCAs are also recognizing Golden Globe, Emmy, and Grammy award-nominated actor Adam Sandler with the People's Icon Award.

Hosted by Simu Liu, the 2024 “People's Choice Awards'' will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. 

The “People's Choice Awards” are produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce. 

Voting for the 2024 “People's Choice Awards” is now closed. See the full list of all 40 categories and nominees online at: https://www.nbc.com/nbc-insider/peoples-choice-awards-2024-nominees-where-to-watch-details

Photo credit: Edward Cooke



