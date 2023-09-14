Kris Jenner Joins Bloomberg Screentime Event Alongside Ari Emanuel, Bryan Lourd & More

Bloomberg Media will host its first-ever Screentime conference on October 11-12 in Los Angeles. Bloomberg Screentime will gather executives, celebrities, and entrepreneurs already defining the next phase of pop culture.

The conference will cover the future of cinema, the boom in streaming audio and video, the latest sports and gaming experiences, the potential impact of artificial INTELLIGENCE and more. With Los Angeles as its backdrop, Screentime will also feature local caterers, chefs and distilleries, providing guests with a taste of the city.

“There's never been a more interesting time to cover the business of pop culture. For the last two decades, new technologies have changed the way we all consume media but the business is still catching up,” said Lucas Shaw, Managing Editor, Media & Entertainment, Bloomberg. “We’re bringing the Screentime newsletter to life so we can make sense of this current moment and prepare for what’s next.”

Speakers include: Drew Afualo, Content Creator, Comedian & Host, The Comment Section; Byron Allen, Chairman & CEO, Allen Media Group; Ari Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor; Kris Jenner; Donna Langley, Chairman & Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Studio Group; Padma Lakshmi, Host & Executive Producer, Taste the Nation; Bryan Lourd, Co-Chairman, CAA; Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube; Questlove, Award-Winning Musician & Filmmaker; Issa Rae, Writer, Actor, & Producer; Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix; Bang Si-Hyuk, Founder & Chairman, HYBE; Bill Simmons, Founder & CEO, The Ringer; Maria Sharapova, World-Class Tennis Champion, Investor & Entrepreneur; and more.

“Screentime will converge business and culture bringing together the top names across industries to have real conversations, find solutions and engage with one another,” said Global Head of Bloomberg Live Experiences Jessica Webber. “It is designed so that our audiences not only come away with fresh ideas, but immerse themselves in a creative community that thrives well after our closing night.”

In addition to premier panel sessions, Screentime will present experimental and interactive programming throughout the day, from Q&A sessions to emerging technology demonstrations and more. Additionally, there will be live podcast recordings including Bloomberg’s Odd Lots, hosted by Tracy Alloway and Joe Weisenthal; The Town, hosted by Puck Founding Partner Matthew Belloni; Vibe Check, hosted by Saeed Jones, Sam Sanders, and Zach Stafford; and more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders through Screentime Community Curator sessions. Curators, including Sherrese Clarke Soares, Founder & CEO,

Harbour View Equity Partners; Kyle Kramer, Head of Originals, Bloomberg Media; Laura Miele, President Entertainment & Technology, EA; Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, LA Rams; Ashish Verma, Global Head, Bloomberg Media Studios and Joana Vicente, CEO, Sundance Institute, will host exclusive networking sessions that showcase their expertise and allow for intimate industry conversations.