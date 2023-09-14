Kris Jenner Joins Bloomberg Screentime Event Alongside Ari Emanuel, Bryan Lourd & More

Bloomberg Media will host its first-ever Screentime conference on October 11-12 in Los Angeles.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 3 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Photo 4 All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Kris Jenner Joins Bloomberg Screentime Event Alongside Ari Emanuel, Bryan Lourd & More

Bloomberg Media will host its first-ever Screentime conference on October 11-12 in Los Angeles. Bloomberg Screentime will gather executives, celebrities, and entrepreneurs already defining the next phase of pop culture.

The conference will cover the future of cinema, the boom in streaming audio and video, the latest sports and gaming experiences, the potential impact of artificial INTELLIGENCE and more. With Los Angeles as its backdrop, Screentime will also feature local caterers, chefs and distilleries, providing guests with a taste of the city.

“There's never been a more interesting time to cover the business of pop culture. For the last two decades, new technologies have changed the way we all consume media but the business is still catching up,” said Lucas Shaw, Managing Editor, Media & Entertainment, Bloomberg. “We’re bringing the Screentime newsletter to life so we can make sense of this current moment and prepare for what’s next.”

Speakers include: Drew Afualo, Content Creator, Comedian & Host, The Comment Section; Byron Allen, Chairman & CEO, Allen Media Group; Ari Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor; Kris Jenner; Donna Langley, Chairman & Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Studio Group; Padma Lakshmi, Host & Executive Producer, Taste the Nation; Bryan Lourd, Co-Chairman, CAA; Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube; Questlove, Award-Winning Musician & Filmmaker; Issa Rae, Writer, Actor, & Producer; Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix; Bang Si-Hyuk, Founder & Chairman, HYBE; Bill Simmons, Founder & CEO, The Ringer; Maria Sharapova, World-Class Tennis Champion, Investor & Entrepreneur; and more.

“Screentime will converge business and culture bringing together the top names across industries to have real conversations, find solutions and engage with one another,” said Global Head of Bloomberg Live Experiences Jessica Webber. “It is designed so that our audiences not only come away with fresh ideas, but immerse themselves in a creative community that thrives well after our closing night.”

In addition to premier panel sessions, Screentime will present experimental and interactive programming throughout the day, from Q&A sessions to emerging technology demonstrations and more. Additionally, there will be live podcast recordings including Bloomberg’s Odd Lots, hosted by Tracy Alloway and Joe Weisenthal; The Town, hosted by Puck Founding Partner Matthew Belloni; Vibe Check, hosted by Saeed Jones, Sam Sanders, and Zach Stafford; and more. 

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders through Screentime Community Curator sessions. Curators, including Sherrese Clarke Soares, Founder & CEO,

Harbour View Equity Partners; Kyle Kramer, Head of Originals, Bloomberg Media; Laura Miele, President Entertainment & Technology, EA; Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, LA Rams; Ashish Verma, Global Head, Bloomberg Media Studios and Joana Vicente, CEO, Sundance Institute, will host exclusive networking sessions that showcase their expertise and allow for intimate industry conversations.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Season 2 Trailer Photo
Video: Watch MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 will feature first-hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders, giving more insight than ever into that deadly night, including Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson (Former Murdaugh Family Housekeeper) and Mushelle 'Shelly' Smith (Caregiver for Libby Murdaugh), and more. Watch the video trailer now!

2
Max Celebrates Latino Heritage Month In September And October Photo
Max Celebrates Latino Heritage Month In September And October

In anticipation of Latino Heritage Month, Max is celebrating by centering on culture and community. Throughout the month, Max will be “Celebrando Nuestra Comunidad,” amplifying voices that uplift and inspire & spotlighting Latino talent and programming across Max brand social channels, led by Max's Pa’lante!.

3
Video: Hulu Drops New Trailer For APPENDAGE Huluween Movie Photo
Video: Hulu Drops New Trailer For APPENDAGE 'Huluween' Movie

Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfes RUSTIN With Tribute Photo
Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With Tribute

Rustin celebrates the man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world and stars Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'
Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'
Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'
2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice

Videos

Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song Video
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED