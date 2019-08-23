Kit Harington Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Deadline reports that Kit Harington, star of HBO's "Game of Thrones," has signed on to a so far unspecified film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Details about which film or what character Harington will portray has not yet been announced.

Harington played Jon Snow on HBO's "Game of Thrones," a global phenomenon that aired eight seasons over the past eight years. He was nominated for two Emmys for his performance as the resurrected hero of the Night's Watch. He got his start in the West End production of "War Horse."

Earlier this week, Marvel announced that it has cut all ties with Sony, meaning that further "Spider-Man" films will not go forward within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel is busy this week at D23 Expo, the annual get together and announcement vehicle for all things Disney. More information should be available soon.

Read the original story on Deadline.





