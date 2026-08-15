Kingdom Hearts to Launch as Original Series on Disney Channel, Disney+

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KINGDOM HEARTS, the video game franchise developed by Disney and SQUARE ENIX, is set to become an original anime series for Disney Channel and Disney+. The series, currently under a Working Title, is being developed in partnership with video game creator Tetsuya Nomura and the creative team at SQUARE ENIX, with a new story that expands the KINGDOM HEARTS universe while featuring its established characters. The announcement was made at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

'Kingdom Hearts has captivated gamers everywhere with its unique blend of adventure and imagination,' said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. 'There's something really exciting about taking a world fans have spent years exploring through the games and bringing it to life in a completely new way. And with a creative team that is working closely with the legendary Tetsuya Nomura, our new series will be unmistakably 'Kingdom Hearts,' while giving fans a whole new way to experience the world they love.'

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with 'The Simpsons' and, outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S., whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program, including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About the Kingdom Hearts Series

KINGDOM HEARTS is a series of role-playing games created through the collaboration of Disney and SQUARE ENIX. Since the first KINGDOM HEARTS was released in March 2002 for the PlayStation2 computer entertainment system, the series has expanded with several additional entries. The series has shipped over 39 million units worldwide.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family, said the series will work closely with Nomura to remain recognizably KINGDOM HEARTS while offering fans a new way to experience the franchise. The series joins Disney+'s slate of original animated programming, which includes DRAGON STRIKER, PHINEAS AND FERB, and BIG CITY GREENS, along with the upcoming titles MESSI AND THE GIANTS, WARRIOR CATS, and JOURNEY.

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