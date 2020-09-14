Kiira Benzing's FINDING PANDORA X Wins Best VR Immersive User Experience at Venice Film Festival

FINDING PANDORA X features Jonathan David Martin, Pamela Winslow Kashani, and more!

Award-winning director Kiira Benzing will add Best VR Immersive User Experience to her collection. This year marked the second consecutive year Benzing was invited to the prestigious festival where she debuted her latest work, Finding Pandora X. This award-winning production, a live, interactive virtual reality theatre performance, one of the most complicated and creative in the festival, was a highlight amongst the VR program.

At the crossroads of live theatre and cutting-edge technology, Benzing's Finding Pandora X is a revolutionary performance featuring Broadway talent and premieres the world's first Virtual Repertory Theatre. The audience becomes a part of the performance playing the role of the Greek Chorus while interacting with live actors as the play unfolds.

"I am honored to receive this award for my interactive VR experience. Combining live performance and VR has been an ongoing passion and builds on my work from "Loveseat" and earlier Social VR performances. Our entertainment industries must extend the social experience and innovate in this unique historical time. I believe it is critically important to feel a sense of community by gathering virtually. I am so proud of our actors for performing remotely and proud of my creative technology team at Double Eye Studios for their dedication. I will continue to tell stories that provide hope and uplift audiences."- Kiira Benzing, director Finding Pandora X

In addition to bringing the production to the public in the future, Benzing and Double Eye Studios intend to host a series "Live from Mount Olympus." The series will feature panel discussions, workshops, music, and more.

Finding Pandora X is a story about the Gods of Mount Olympus who have faded away until only two remain: Zeus and Hera. Now they are in danger of disappearing if they cannot recover the box of hope that Pandora removed in time. Enter an immersive storyworld to join this interactive and adventure-packed Theatre performance featuring live actors in Virtual Reality.

Finding Pandora X featured a remote cast that includes Jonathan David Martin (Broadway's War Horse, NBC's "Believe") as Zeus, Pamela Winslow Kashani (Original Broadway cast of Into The Woods, "Star Trek: The Next Generation") as Hera, Deirdre Lyons (Tyra Banks "Model Land," The Under Presents VR Production of Tempest), as Coryphaeus, Jenn Harris (Off-Broadway's Silence! The Musical, Modern Orthodox - Lucille Lortel Award & Theatre World Award) as Hermes, Lisa Sanaye Dring (TV's "How To Get Away With Murder," "Shameless" as Hermes and Grace McLean as THE VOICE of the Oracle (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Finding Pandora X is written by Alyssa Landry, with additional text by LS Garvey. Finding Pandora X is produced by Double Eye Studios (Kiira Benzing, Lara Bucarey, Chris Dawes) with Executive Producers: Apples & Oranges/ Tim Kashani and Pamela Winslow Kashani and HP/ Joanna Popper. The creative and technical team includes Mark Sternberg (Technical Producer / Lead Developer), Christopher Toppino (Technical Producer / Virtual Cinematographer), Alyssa Landry (Narrative Director / Writer), Manny Marquez (Associate Producer), MC Mangum (Stage Manager), Thierry Boulanger (Composer), Sadah Espii Proctor (Sound Design), Luis Lundgren (Virtual Art Department Supervisor), Beth Kates (Lighting Designer), Sara Phinn (VR Sculptor), Rea Goldson (Character Designer), M Woods (Digital Artist).

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You