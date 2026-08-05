Ken Diaz Honored by Chicano Hollywood Film Festival, Pure Flix Familia

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The Chicano Hollywood Film Festival has named Oscar-nominated makeup artist and character designer Ken Diaz the inaugural recipient of the Community Impact Legacy Award, presented by Pure Flix Familia, Great American Media's upcoming Spanish-language and bilingual faith and family entertainment destination. The honor, given during the festival's Closing Night Awards Ceremony, recognizes individuals whose lives reflect faith, servant leadership and a lasting commitment to strengthening families and communities. Festival founder Johnny Murillo said Diaz's story reflects the values the award was created to honor, while Great American Media Chief Financial Officer Denise Crayne said Diaz's investment of his faith, influence and compassion in others' lives made him deserving of the distinction.

«Ken Diaz has spent a lifetime creating unforgettable characters on-screen, but his greatest legacy is the lives he has touched off-screen,» said Johnny Murillo, founder of the Chicano Hollywood Film Festival. «His story reflects the values this award was created to recognize faith, redemption, service and a commitment to helping others discover hope and purpose.»

«The Community Impact Legacy Award, presented by Pure Flix Familia, recognizes people who use their gifts to make a lasting difference in the lives of others,» said Denise Crayne, Chief Financial Officer of Great American Media. «Ken's remarkable career speaks for itself, but what makes him truly deserving of this honor is the way he has invested his faith, influence and compassion in the lives of others. His commitment to mentoring others, supporting second chances and pointing people toward hope reflects everything this award was created to celebrate.»

The honor reflects Pure Flix Familia's mission to celebrate individuals whose lives demonstrate the power of faith, service and authentic storytelling to strengthen families and communities.

While Diaz's Hollywood career has earned widespread acclaim, it was his personal journey of faith and ministry that made him the unanimous choice for the festival's inaugural honor.

In 1991, Diaz was shot in the leg after confronting young gang members spray-painting graffiti beneath a Los Angeles freeway overpass. During his recovery, a friend prayed with him and introduced him to Jesus Christ, beginning a profound spiritual transformation that would shape the rest of his life.

Soon afterward, Diaz became involved in a church in Pico Rivera, where he spent months working alongside former gang members who shared powerful dramatic presentations based on their own lives. Their stories revealed not only the violence and consequences of gang culture, but also the hope found through faith, forgiveness and redemption.

That encounter changed the course of Diaz's life, reshaping both his faith and the stories he would spend the next three decades helping bring to the screen.

«I had gone from wanting to beat these kids…to having a deeper understanding of them,» Diaz recalled in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. «I realized the humanity of the hurt, damaged people who just need love and guidance.»

Those relationships profoundly influenced both his ministry and his work in Hollywood. They enabled Diaz to bring extraordinary authenticity and humanity to acclaimed films including Blood In Blood Out, American Me and Training Day, portraying gang life not as something to glorify, but as a reflection of broken lives that can be transformed through hope and redemption.

Today, Diaz continues that commitment through his service with Homeboy Industries, the world's largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program. He serves on the Advisory Board of Homeboy Media, the organization's film and media initiative dedicated to creating pathways into the entertainment industry for formerly gang-involved and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1988, Homeboy Industries provides hope, healing and opportunity through job training, education, mental health services, tattoo removal, legal assistance and workforce development, helping thousands of men and women rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.

Through Homeboy Media, Diaz is helping develop filmmaking programs that provide career training and job placement for roles both in front of and behind the camera while producing films and television projects that reflect the organization's philosophy of kinship, redemption and hope.

«Ken has never separated his faith from his profession,» Murillo said. «Whether mentoring young artists, helping tell authentic stories on screen, or creating opportunities for men and women rebuilding their lives after incarceration, he has consistently used his God-given talents to serve others. That lifelong commitment to faith, family and second chances makes him the ideal inaugural recipient of this award.»

Diaz's decades-long career includes work on films such as BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT, AMERICAN ME and TRAINING DAY, projects shaped in part by his ministry work following a 1991 shooting and subsequent spiritual transformation. He continues that work today through his service on the Advisory Board of Homeboy Media, the film and media initiative of Homeboy Industries, the world's largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program.

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