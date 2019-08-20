Kelly Rowland to Star in Lifetime Movie MERRY LIDDLE CHRISTMAS

Kelly Rowland is set to star in the Lifetime holiday movie, Merry Liddle Christmas, which is based on a real-life Christmas mishap in Rowland's life, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Merry Liddle Christmas stars Rowland as Jacquie, a successful single tech entrepreneur who hosts her dysfunctional family in her new home over the holiday. The plot involves a video shoot of the perfect Christmas, but a very good shot at romance with a neighbor, even though this breaks one of her dating rules.

The film is being executive produced by Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Merry Liddle Christmas is one of 28 original films that Lifetime will debut this year for its "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" campaign, which will run seven days a week from October 25 through December 25.

Rowland is best known for being one of the members of the hit group Destiny's Child. She recently released a new EP, The Kelly Rowland Edition, in May. Rowland has also guest starred on Empire and appeared on A Black Lady Sketch Show, L.A.'s Finest, and American Soul.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.





