Kelly Bensimon Teases RHONY: LEGACY's Future: 'There's More to Come'

Kelly Killoren Bensimon might be seeing more of The Real Housewives of New York in her future.

The former Housewife-turned real estate mogul REVEALED on Betches' Mention It All podcast that the recent Ultimate Girls Trip season may not be the last time you see the Real Housewives of New York OGs.

"I definitely think there is more to come. I really wanted the Legacy at the beginning, just because it's time for people to really see who I am and where I've come from and where I'm going."

Before the current season, Peacock and Bravo were planning a full Real Housewives of New York: Legacy spinoff series, accompanying the reboot that premiered on Bravo earlier this year. The full season fell through, leading to an Ultimate Girls Trip season in St. Barths.

Joining Bensimon on THE TRIP was Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. The season follows the ladies as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach — aka, the Pirate house — featured in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Some original members were missing from the reboot, including Jill Zarin, Tinsley Mortimer, and Bethenny Frankel. Bensimon named Zarin and Mortimer as faces she would like to see return in future iterations of the show.

New episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy stream Thursdays on Peacock.

Photo by: Clifton Prescod/PEACOCK