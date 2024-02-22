Kelli O'Hara, Brian D'Arcy James, & Adam Guettel Join 'THEATER: All The Moving Parts'

In this new episode of “THEATER: All the Moving Parts”, Stars Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, and composer/lyricist Adam Guettel discuss the bold and provocative new musical “Days of Wine and Roses” about love and alcoholism, based on the 1962 Blake Edwards film classic.

In the first segment, O'Hara and James talk with host Patrick Pacheco about the development of the long-aborning musical and why they would risk taking on such challenging roles. In the second segment, Pacheco talks with Guettel who speaks frankly about his past struggles with addiction and how they influenced his collaboration on “Days of Wine and Roses” with librettist Craig Lucas, who has also been open about his drug-related struggles.

Guettel is also revelatory about how he has been affected, as an artist and questioning adult, by his lineage as the grandson of Richard Rodgers, THE SON of Mary Rodgers, and friend of Stephen Sondheim, who served as a mentor. “THEATER: All the Moving Parts” premieres on Friday, February 23, 8:30PM on CUNY TV and on YouTube at tv.cuny.edu/theaterallthemovingparts.

Says Pacheco, “The musical, ‘Days of Wine and Roses,' is such a daring and emotional gamble that I wasn't surprised that the collaboration among O'Hara, James and Guettel elicited such surprising facets from each of them as artists and individuals. I was struck by what the actors said took them by surprise in making their way, respectively, through the minefields of their volatile characters. What impressed me about Guettel was his blazing honesty and wry wit, very useful tools to have when you are the scion of a legendary show-biz family.”

“THEATER: All the Moving Parts” is an hour-long CUNY TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with artists from every theatrical discipline. Premiering in March of 2019 with playwright Theresa Rebeck, the show has consistently garnered thousands of views deconstructing such wildly different shows as “& Juliet”, with its pre-existing hit pop catalogue, the immersive “The Jungle” at St. Ann's Warehouse, the epic drama, “Leopoldstadt,” and a moving tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Rebeck recently returned to the show in an episode also featuring Charles Busch, another fan favorite. Said Rebeck of “Theater, All the Moving Parts”: “I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself.” Go to https://bit.ly/36hhnIu to see these and other episodes.

Patrick Pacheco is an Emmy-winning commentator and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, THE WALL Street Journal, Esquire.com, and many other periodicals. He wrote the 2009 Disney documentary “Waking Sleeping Beauty,” and is the co-writer, with Maria Cassi, of the play, “My Life with Men…and other animals.”

He is the writer and editor of the Amazon best seller “American Theatre Wing, An Oral History: 100 Years, 100 Voices, 100 Million Miracles” and the co-writer with Chita Rivera of “Chita, A Memoir”, published by HarperOne. He has also co-written with Erik Jackson, the new musical “Christmas in Connecticut” which premiered in November 2022 at Connecticut's Goodspeed Opera House and was presented at the Pioneer Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah this past holiday season.

Kelli O'Hara (Kirsten Arnesen) marks her 12th Broadway show with Days of Wine and Roses. She has been nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning for The KING and I. She is also an Emmy, Olivier and two-time Grammy-nominated artist who made history as the first to crossover from Broadway to opera with her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2015. Her solo concerts take her across the world.

Brian d'Arcy James (Joe Clay) is a four-time Tony-nominated, Grammy-winning actor with over a dozen Broadway credits to his name. Highlights include Into the Woods, Something Rotten!, Hamilton, Next to Normal, The Ferryman, Time Stands Still, Shrek, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, Sweet Smell of Success and Titanic, among others. Some Off-Broadway credits: The Good Thief (Obie Award), Port Authority (Lortel Award), The WILD Party and Floyd Collins.

Adam Guettel (Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations) is a composer/lyricist and teacher living in New York City. He was nominated for the 2019 Tony Award for Best Original Score for To Kill a Mockingbird. Other theater credits include The Light in the Piazza (2005; Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations; Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Orchestrations; Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album; cast album on Nonesuch Records), Floyd Collins (1996 at Playwrights Horizons; Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical, Obie Award for Best Music; cast album on Nonesuch Records), and Saturn Returns (1998 at The Public Theater; recorded by Nonesuch Records as Myths and Hymns).