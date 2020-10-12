Keegan-Michael Key Leads Blumhouse Horror Podcast

Key voices the “caretaker” of purgatorial hotel Hawthorne Manor.

Keegan-Michael Key has joined the cast of "Aaron Mahnke's 13 Days of Halloween," a new horror podcast from Blumhouse Television, iHeartMedia, and Aaron Mahnke.

Key plays the "caretaker" of purgatorial hotel Hawthorne Manor, in which listeners play the role of the hotel's latest guest... putting them at the center of a terrifying new tale every day, according to Variety.

"13 Days of Halloween" premieres on October 19th. Listen to a trailer below.

"Hawthorne Manor is a unique world, and we're so thrilled to be working with iHeartMedia and Aaron Mahnke to bring this sinister tale to life," said Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television. "With people staying home this Halloween, we thought listeners would appreciate getting lost in this world with us and having a taste of the spooky spirit of this holiday."

As an actor, writer, and creator, Keegan-Michael Key has become one of the most creative and in-demand faces in Hollywood. With his extraordinarily diverse skill set and wide-ranging talent in both comedy and drama, Key redefines what it means to be a chameleon and multi-hyphenate in the worlds of film, television, and theater.

He recently made his New York stage debut in The Public Theater's production of Hamlet as Horatio, opposite Oscar Isaac.

Key is the co-creator and co-star of Comedy Central's "Key & Peele" with Jordan Peele. The show won the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, with Key being individually nominated for acting and co-writing with Peele. Key was previously nominated for 5 Emmy Awards for his work on the show, as well as a 2016 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. "Key & Peele" won a 2014 Peabody Award and an American Comedy Award for Best Alternative Comedy Series. The show has become a TV and viral sensation, with 15 total Emmy nominations and approaching a billion cumulative online hits. The series concluded its five season run in September 2015.

Listen to the podcast trailer here:

