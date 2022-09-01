Kathie Lee Gifford to Release THE WAY Film & Album

Gaither Music Group is thrilled to announce its partnership with four-time Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, singer-songwriter and bestselling author Kathie Lee Gifford for the release of The Way - a DVD, TV special and audio collection in conjunction with the epic film that brings to life classic Biblical themes and legendary characters.

Releasing on September 2, The Way merges the ancient with the modern, featuring compelling Biblical stories with contemporary orchestral arrangements, powerful narration and touching visuals.

Over the course of four movements spanning 75 minutes, the soundtrack features Gifford with guest vocalists Nicole C. Mullen, Danny Gokey, Larry Gatlin, Jimmie Allen, Bebe Winans, Kathy Troccoli, KATIE Ohh and Louis York, all accompanied by 65 members of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. The album will be available to stream, download and purchase across all digital platforms.

Beginning the weekend of September 2, The Way TV special will air on TBN, RFD-TV, Circle, TCT, Heartland and CTN; it will also be airing in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV.

The first video single, "The God of the How and When (Mary) - feat. KATIE Ohh," will be available September 2, on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel (over 2.6M subscribers) as well as on the Gaither Facebook page.

The Way CD and DVD will be available for purchase at online accounts, retail stores and at Gaither.com; and individual music videos from the release will be available at all digital streaming accounts and on the Gaither Music TV YouTube Channel.

Kathie Lee Gifford Presents: The Way, will be showing in theaters nationwide Thursday, September 1, as a Fathom movie event. Purchase advance tickets here, or go to: www.fathomevents.com for more info.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: