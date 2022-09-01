Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kathie Lee Gifford to Release THE WAY Film & Album

Kathie Lee Gifford to Release THE WAY Film & Album

The collection will be released on September 2.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  

Gaither Music Group is thrilled to announce its partnership with four-time Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, singer-songwriter and bestselling author Kathie Lee Gifford for the release of The Way - a DVD, TV special and audio collection in conjunction with the epic film that brings to life classic Biblical themes and legendary characters.

Releasing on September 2, The Way merges the ancient with the modern, featuring compelling Biblical stories with contemporary orchestral arrangements, powerful narration and touching visuals.

Over the course of four movements spanning 75 minutes, the soundtrack features Gifford with guest vocalists Nicole C. Mullen, Danny Gokey, Larry Gatlin, Jimmie Allen, Bebe Winans, Kathy Troccoli, KATIE Ohh and Louis York, all accompanied by 65 members of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. The album will be available to stream, download and purchase across all digital platforms.

Beginning the weekend of September 2, The Way TV special will air on TBN, RFD-TV, Circle, TCT, Heartland and CTN; it will also be airing in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV.

The first video single, "The God of the How and When (Mary) - feat. KATIE Ohh," will be available September 2, on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel (over 2.6M subscribers) as well as on the Gaither Facebook page.

The Way CD and DVD will be available for purchase at online accounts, retail stores and at Gaither.com; and individual music videos from the release will be available at all digital streaming accounts and on the Gaither Music TV YouTube Channel.

Kathie Lee Gifford Presents: The Way, will be showing in theaters nationwide Thursday, September 1, as a Fathom movie event. Purchase advance tickets here, or go to: www.fathomevents.com for more info.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Kennedy Kanagawa Talks Scene-Stealing Milky White in INTO THE WOODS on CBS MORNINGSVIDEO: Kennedy Kanagawa Talks Scene-Stealing Milky White in INTO THE WOODS on CBS MORNINGS
September 1, 2022

In a new segment on CBS Mornings, correspondent Jamie Wax sat down with Kennedy Kanagawa, who is the Milky White puppeteer in Into the Woods on Broadway. The puppet, which is mostly made of recylced cardboard, steals the hearts of audiences in the acclaimed Broadway revival of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical. Watch the new video interview now!
THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TVTHE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TV
September 1, 2022

The collection includes Ed Sullivan's Rock 'N' Roll Classics (Rock `N' Roll Hall Of Fame, Rock Legends, The British Invasion, Psychedelic Sixties, Top Hits Of 1965, Top Hits Of 1970, West Coast Rock, Lennon & McCartney Songbook, Sounds Of The Cities, Gone Too Soon, Motortown Review and First Women Of Rock).
Hannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UKHannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK
September 1, 2022

Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea and Cathy Dennis all sashay their way on to the glamorous set of a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Shae Nycole Releases New Single 'RUN IT UP' by Featuring CHOPPAShae Nycole Releases New Single 'RUN IT UP' by Featuring CHOPPA
September 1, 2022

Shae Nycole has released her new single, 'RUN IT UP,' featuring Choppa. 'RUN IT UP' was written by Leavon Sweet, Keisha “Shae” Williams, Julian Blake Ray, Roy Dyshon Warren, Darwin “Choppa” Turner and produced by Leavon Sweet, Roi Chip Anthony and Jason “J.SOL” Lopez.
VIDEO: Latto Shares 'It's Givin'' Music VideoVIDEO: Latto Shares 'It's Givin'' Music Video
September 1, 2022

Directed by Chandler Lass, the video has cameos from famous stars including Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Tiffany “New York” Pollack, Angela Simmons and more. This follows 4x 2022 MTV VMA nominee presenting at the show this past Sunday and the release of her timely new single and video “P***Y.'