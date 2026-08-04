Katherine Perkins Shares MOLECULES Video From HELPLESS LOVE Album

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Maine-based singer-songwriter Katherine Perkins has released an animated video for Molecules, the second single from her forthcoming album HELPLESS LOVE. The video premiered through Magnet magazine before its wider release. HELPLESS LOVE, set for release via TWELVE | EIGHT, follows Perkins' debut solo record Being Younger and finds her exploring themes of love, spirits, and the forces people can and cannot control.

Album Details

Genres: Americana, indie, alt-folk, roots

Format: CD / LP / Digital

Label: TWELVE | EIGHT

Full-length street date: Sept 25, 2026

Perkins wrote the songs on HELPLESS LOVE on piano and recorded them on Wurlitzer, working with a band whose members draw from indie-pop, folk, soul, and jazz backgrounds. The album has been described as carrying elements of the Americana traditions associated with Lucinda Williams and Bonnie Raitt, along with touches of humor reminiscent of Aldous Harding. Phoenix and Molecules are the two singles currently being shared ahead of the album's release.

Photo Credit: Katherine Emery



Photo Credit: Katherine Emery

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