Katherine Perkins Shares MOLECULES Video From HELPLESS LOVE Album
The Americana singer recorded the album's songs on piano and Wurlitzer for her second full-length release.
Maine-based singer-songwriter Katherine Perkins has released an animated video for Molecules, the second single from her forthcoming album HELPLESS LOVE. The video premiered through Magnet magazine before its wider release. HELPLESS LOVE, set for release via TWELVE | EIGHT, follows Perkins' debut solo record Being Younger and finds her exploring themes of love, spirits, and the forces people can and cannot control.
Album Details
Genres: Americana, indie, alt-folk, roots
Format: CD / LP / Digital
Label: TWELVE | EIGHT
Full-length street date: Sept 25, 2026
Perkins wrote the songs on HELPLESS LOVE on piano and recorded them on Wurlitzer, working with a band whose members draw from indie-pop, folk, soul, and jazz backgrounds. The album has been described as carrying elements of the Americana traditions associated with Lucinda Williams and Bonnie Raitt, along with touches of humor reminiscent of Aldous Harding. Phoenix and Molecules are the two singles currently being shared ahead of the album's release.
Photo Credit: Katherine Emery
Photo Credit: Katherine Emery