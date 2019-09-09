Katey Sagal Returns in a Recurring Role on ABC's No. 1 Comedy THE CONNERS

Golden Globe(R) Award-winning actress Katey Sagal is returning to ABC's hit comedy series "The Conners" for a 10-episode arc in which she will star as Louise, an ex-rock drummer who now manages Casita Bonita. Louise went to high school with Dan Conner (John Goodman) and is catching up on lost time with him while in Lanford, Illinois. She will first appear in episode 203.

Returning with Sagal are fan-favorite guest stars including Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben. "The Conners" returns for its second season on TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Ranking as television's No. 1 new comedy and as ABC's No. 1 comedy last year in Total Viewers (9.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.2/10), "The Conners" debuted with sizable time-period gains, improving its slot for ABC by 34% in Viewers and by 55% in Adults 18-49.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.





