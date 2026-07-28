Karlie Kloss Says Her Kids Were Blunt Critics of New Book SPAGHETTI CODE

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Karlie Kloss revealed that her own children served as her toughest editors while writing her new children's book, Spaghetti Code, during an appearance on TODAY. The book follows THE JOURNEY of a young computer programmer, and Kloss explained that she relied on her kids' early reactions to shape the final draft. "Kids tell you exactly what they think, they don't mince words," she said, describing how their blunt criticism proved more useful than she expected.

Kloss used the TODAY appearance to walk through the inspiration behind the story, framing it as a way to introduce young readers to the world of coding through narrative rather than instruction. The book marks her latest venture beyond modeling, an arena where she has increasingly focused on education and technology advocacy.

That focus traces back to Kode With Klossy, the coding organization Kloss founded, which according to prior reporting has taught more than 12,000 people to code. The nonprofit has become a defining piece of her public identity, and Spaghetti Code extends that mission to a younger audience by wrapping coding concepts inside a children's story.

Kloss also discussed Spaghetti Code during a recent appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, where she spoke with Jimmy Fallon about her coding nonprofit and the new book alongside stories from her modeling career. Together, the two appearances show Kloss positioning the book as both a personal project and an extension of her longtime push to make technology education more accessible to kids.

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