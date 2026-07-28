Karlie Kloss Recalls Attending Prom and the Met Gala in the Same Week

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Karlie Kloss sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to recount the whiplash of attending her high school prom and the Met Gala within the same week, a scheduling collision that captures the dual life she was leading as a teenager balancing school and a modeling career.

Beyond the prom story, Kloss discussed Kode With Klossy, the coding organization she founded that has taught more than 12,000 people to code. The initiative reflects a significant part of her public profile outside of modeling, positioning her as an advocate for expanding access to technology education for young people.

Kloss also used the appearance to talk about her new children's book, Spaghetti Code, marking her entry into publishing for younger readers. The book gives her another avenue to introduce coding concepts to a broader, younger audience, building on the educational mission behind Kode With Klossy.

The conversation moved between these three threads, her prom and Met Gala story, her nonprofit work, and her latest publishing project, giving viewers a wide view of how Kloss has expanded her public work well beyond the runway.

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