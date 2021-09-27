Karen Dalton IN MY OWN TIME Documentary to Premiere in Theaters

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time a new documentary surrounding the famed singer will release in theaters this Friday before premiering on streaming November 16.

Blues and folk singer Karen Dalton was a prominent figure in 1960s New York. Idolized by Bob Dylan and Nick Cave, Karen discarded the traditional trappings of success and led an unconventional life until her early death. Since most images of Karen have been lost or destroyed, the film uses Karen's dulcet melodies, interviews with loved ones and newly unearthed archival materials to build a rich portrait of this singular woman and her hauntingly beautiful voice.

The documentary features interviews with Nick Cave, Danny Goldberg, Michael Lang, Vanessa Carlton, Peter Walker, Peter Stampfel, Lacy J Dalton, and Abralyn Baird.

"Karen Dalton: In My Own Time is a passion project, driven by our love for Karen's music. Working closely with Karen's family and estate, we've approached this production with one goal in mind: to introduce Karen's music to a wider audience. Over the past decade, a reappraisal of Karen's work has driven an increase in her popularity amongst listeners from across the spectrum. This new generation of listeners are eager to find something authentic. Bob Dylan's admiration of her has even more resonance TODAY as more musicians find inspiration in her music, covering her songs and making tribute albums," co-directors Robert Yapkowitz and Richard Peete said in a statement.

Theatrical Release Schedule

10/1 - New York - Film Forum

10/8 - Los Angeles - Laemmle Monica Film Center

10/8 - Oklahoma City - Rodeo

10/8 - Tulsa - Circle Cinema

Watch the trailer here: