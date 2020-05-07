Kane Brown, Doja Cat and James Taylor Set To Perform On THE VOICE

Multiplatinum country artist Kane Brown, viral superstar Doja Cat and music icon and Season 18 Mega Mentor James Taylor are set to perform on "The Voice" Top 9 remote performance show airing Monday, May 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC.

Next week's theme on "The Voice" is Fan Week, and the remaining nine artists will perform songs dedicated to their biggest fans, whether it's a family member in quarantine, a neighbor or even their hometown. Fan videos from across the country will introduce each performance remotely. The Monday show will open with a special performance of Sly and THE FAMILY Stone's uplifting classic "Everyday People" featuring all four coaches - Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton - and the Top 9 artists. Fans from across the country will also be incorporated into the opening performance. The coaches will continue to remote in from their home locations to provide artist feedback. Clarkson will broadcast from her ranch in Montana, Shelton from his home in Oklahoma and Jonas and Legend from their homes in Los Angeles.

On Monday, May 11, multiplatinum, four-time AMA winner Kane Brown returns to "The Voice" to debut his new hit "Cool Again." The track is the latest in a hot streak for award-winning country star, and marks Brown's follow up his Platinum-Certified album "Experiment" and his fifth consecutive No. 1 single, "Homesick."

Viral superstar Doja Cat will perform her platinum hit "Say So." The RIAA certified platinum track is currently No. 1 at Rhythm radio, No. 3 at Top 40 radio, No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, has over 171 million video views, and over 20 million TikTok videos created. The track has been streamed nearly half a billion times worldwide.

Music icon and Season 18 Mega Mentor James Taylor and his son Henry will perform "Moon River" from his recently released new album "American Standard." This past Monday's Top 17 performance show opened with a moving performance of Taylor's beloved anthem "Shower the People." He was joined by the remaining artists he mentored during the Knockout Rounds.

On the Monday Top 9 performance show, audiences will get a closer look than ever before at the intimate coach-artist relationship in their home environments as the coaches not only guide the artists through the technical aspects of their performance but also provide personal mentorship as they navigate the pressures of the competition. They will also get a glimpse into the coaches' lives in quarantine.

On Tuesday, May 12, "Voice" coach and EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed multiplatinum singer-songwriter John Legend will debut the performance video for his anthemic new single "Bigger Love," from his forthcoming new album due out this summer. The video for the empowering new track is a celebration of love, resilience and hope, featuring an uplifting and heartfelt message for these current times.

On the live Top 9 results show, the top vote-getter from each team will automatically earn a spot to compete in the finale. Then, for the first time in "Voice" history, the remaining artists will compete in a 5-way Instant Save for a chance to earn the fifth and final spot in the finale. The artist with the most votes from the Instant Save will advance to the finale and rejoin their coach. Each coach will have at least one artist competing in the finale. Only one coach will have two artists vying for "The Voice" title. The Season 18 finale airs Monday, May 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) and Tuesday, May 19 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC.





