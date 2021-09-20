Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW This Friday

ABC's "The View" is set to make history once again welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris live in the most-watched daytime talk show's NYC studio. Vice President Harris will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, Friday, September 24.

The exclusive interview will discuss the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic such as vaccines, hesitancy, misinformation and boosters, and the impact of the pandemic on women in the workforce. They will also talk about some of today's most important issues, including Afghanistan, immigration and voting rights.

Vice President Harris' appearance on "The View" marks her first in-studio talk show appearance since being sworn in as the country's first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American to be elected vice president. She is also the second sitting vice president to appear on the Emmy®-winning talk show.

On April 22, 2010, "The View" made history when, for the first time, a sitting vice president was featured as a guest on the show when Joe Biden appeared live in studio. The vice president's upcoming appearance will be her sixth time on "The View," having previously joined the co-hosts in her role as United States senator for California. She made her first appearance in studio on Jan. 8, 2019, and again that same year on July 12, followed by three remote interviews during the pandemic in 2020 on April 8, June 8 and, most recently, on Oct. 26 in the final week leading up to the presidential election.

Called "the most important political TV show in America" by the New York Times, "The View" is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show concluded season 24 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the first time in the show's history.