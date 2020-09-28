Kamala Harris, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Hillary Clinton & More Come Together For SUPERCHARGE: WOMEN ALL IN Event

Gloria Steinem, Retta, Amy Schumer, Samantha Bee, Sasheer Zamata and others have joined the campaign.

Today, Supermajority kicked off a national campaign, "Supercharge: Women All In," to mobilize women for the 2020 election. Today's virtual kick-off event will be followed by continued volunteer opportunities, actions, and events to inspire and activate its community of more than one million people between now and Election Day, including a big voter push on Saturday, October 17th with online and in-person events across the country to show that women are all in.

The dynamic program, which was dedicated to the memories and legacies of Breonna Taylor and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, encouraged attendees to keep fighting for a more equitable America, to make a plan to vote, and to organize their family and friends to get engaged in this election season. The day featured a wide range of speakers who discussed Supermajority's "What Women Want 2020" priorities which focus on the issues that matter most to women, including: healthcare, racial justice, economic security, and expanding and protecting voting rights. Supercharge: Women All In showcased powerful conversations from some of the leading people in politics and activism, messages about the importance of making a voting plan, and reminders that women have the power to decide this election. The event also provided a space for women to recharge and energize, with musical performances, breathing and stretching exercises, a yelling room, and a call from celebrities and influencers to mobilize women to get out the vote.

Highlights From Today's Conversations Include:

Senator Kamala Harris on the power of women in this election: "In this election, with a mobilized, and motivated electorate, led by women we can elect Joe Biden the next president of the U.S., and send us both to the White House."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley on lowering the voting age to 16: "Think about how much more accountable folks would be to our young people. We cannot use their labor. They are the foot soldiers for every movement and then say they DON'T deserve to have a stake-hold in our democracy."

Rep. Cori Bush on the role of Black women in the election: "What we won't do is carry the country, and be the ones that we're always turned to to be, [the ones] who help push these elections, but are then not seen as leaders. No, we will lead, and lead our way."

Host Ashley Blaine Featherson on women's power in this election: "You get to put folks in office who will unite our country and fire those who distract and divide us. It's time to swear-in new leaders who will actually stop this pandemic and fight for real systemic change in our systems from climate change to racial justice. Leaders who will say her name, and work to protect Black lives."

Host Sasheer Zamata on the failings of the Trump administration: "So it's clear that Trump has failed teachers, students, and parents with his botched response to this pandemic. And it's clear that he has no plan to end the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile the economic burden of this pandemic disproportionately falls on women, especially women of color, whose work is too often devalued and underpaid. We need leaders that are going to address women's economic needs head on."

President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten on the importance of teachers: "We need to make sure that [teachers] are respected each and every day, not just when they do heroic acts."

Activist Dolores Huerta on our individual power: "We have the power to change things, to change our world. We may not be wealthy or a government official, but each one of us has the power to make those changes."

Hosted by Ashley Blaine Featherson, Sasheer Zamata, and Ashley Judd, the event featured Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Ed Markey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Congresswoman Katie Porter, Congresswoman Sharice Davids, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Dolores Huerta, Eva Longoria, Gloria Steinem, Amy Schumer, Retta, Samantha Bee, Fatima Goss Graves, Jane Fonda, Mari Copeny (also known as Little Miss Flint), Lisa P. Jackson, Raquel Willis, Paola Ramos, Tina Tchen, Valerie Jarrett, Randi Weingarten, Alexis McGill Johnson, Becky Pringle, Mary Kay Kenry, Maria Town, Vanita Gupta, Nathalie Rayes, Stephanie Schriock, Tokata Iron Eyes, as well as Supermajority co-founders, Cecile Richards, Alicia Garza, Ai-jen Poo, Deirdre Schifeling, Jess Morales Rocketto, and Katherine Grainger, and many more.

In her opening remarks, Supermajority co-founder Cecile Richards reiterated the critical role women will play in this election, noting that "We believe that when women of every age, race, and background come together, we can create a supermajority that will transform America." She continued later by saying, "So, let's do it for Ruth. Let's do it for Breonna. And let's do it for ourselves. Because in the words of the poet June Jordan, later borrowed by President Barack Obama: 'We are the ones we have been waiting for.'"

The event encouraged guests to make a voting plan alongside Abby Wambach, Amy Schumer, Desi Lydic, Monique Moses, Glennon Doyle, Madelaine Petsch, Retta, and Tala Ashe; featured musical performances by Rita Brent, THE RESISTANCE Revival Chorus, The Tiarra Girls, Madison McFerrin, and DJ Bembona; included a body movement session with the founder of The Underbelly Yoga, author, and advocate Jessamyn Stanley; featured an Indigenous land acknowledgment by Ty Defoe; and included a digital live scribing by Lauren YS.

Event highlights include:

Eva Longoria, Dolores Huerta, Paola Ramos, and Jess Morales Rocketto led a passionate conversation around the power of the LatinX vote;

Jane Fonda, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, and Lisa P. Jackson reminded voters of the importance of protecting the planet and educated the public on how to join the fight for climate change and environmental justice;

Gloria Steinem, Tokata Iron Eyes, Kendall Easley, Rayaan Ahmed, and Amani Al-Khatahtbeh explored the state of activism and its multi-generational impact;

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Congressional Candidate (NY-16) Jamaal Bowman, Congressional Candidate (MO-01) Cori Bush, and activist and author Raquel Willis had an open dialogue about what it entails to be unapologetically progressive and Black and ways we can come together to push the movement forward;

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congresswoman Katie Porter, Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan, María Teresa Kumar, and Fatima Goss Graves held a roundtable on economic justice and the ways to uplift women at work;

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Virginia Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, LaTosha Brown, Rebecca Cokley, and Crystal Echo Hawk laid out why women are so important for this election and the issues at stake this November.

Between now and Election Day, the Supermajority community will be trained and activated to send 4.5 million text messages, make at least 250,000 phone calls, write 50,000 letters, and speak to their own communities about the importance of voting. The Supercharge campaign is focused on educating and mobilizing at least two million women, ensuring that young women, women of color, and women in key states are inspired to vote between now and November 3. In the coming weeks, Supermajority will continue to push for voter mobilization, with online and in-person events across the country including a Day of Action, on Saturday, October 17th.

Partner organizations of "Supercharge: Women All In" include Planned Parenthood Federal PAC, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, Service Employees International Union, Women's March, She Se Puede, Black Voters Matter, Latino Victory Fund, Asian American Advocacy Fund, For Our Future, and more.

Please visit supercharge2020.com to watch the full program and to learn more about how to get involved in "Supercharge: Women All In."

